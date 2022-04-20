The Houston real estate mogul who just became a billionaire

Photo by Vlad Busuioc on Unsplash

Houston recently got a new billionaire.

When Forbes released its annual list of billionaires this month, Houston resident Marvy Finger appeared on the list for the first time.

Finger, who now has a net worth of $1.3 billion, has been influential in the Houston property market for many years.

Let's take a quick look at his story.

The new Houston billionaire

Marvy Finger was born in Houston and graduated from the University of Texas in 1957 with a Business Administration degree.

In 1958 he started his business focusing on property development, and in the sixty years since, he has built 93 apartment projects in eight states.

But the city he has left his impression on is Houston. Finger was a pioneer in developing downtown multifamily apartments and was the first person to recognize the residential potential of the Central Business District.

"Houstonians were not living downtown. People were living in the suburbs. But Museum Tower (in Montrose) had been so successful, and Houston’s population was over 5 million, I said to myself it would be possible. There was nothing new in downtown Houston, and with 5 million people in greater Houston, I knew I can find 340 people out of 5 million who will want to live downtown. I was able to sell that pitch to lenders at the time. I decided to build rental units in downtown Houston."

Today over 10,000 people live in downtown Houston. He attributes some of the success to the relaxed zoning regulations in Houston, "the only major city that really has no restrictions to entry. It's certainly allowed me to develop at will."

His developments include One Park Place in downtown Houston and 500 Crawford, across from Minute Maid Park.

Finger became a billionaire in December when he sold half his property portfolio, including 15,000 units in Houston, Dallas, and Atlanta — to real estate investor Greystar for $2 billion.

Philanthropy

Marvy Finger is giving back to the Houston community.

In 2013 he launched The Marvy Finger Family Foundation, which offers scholarships to "qualified Houston ISD graduating seniors who are seeking a Career and Technical Education pathway." The scholarship covers the cost of tuition, fees, books, and program equipment for two academic years at an approved Houston-area Community College.

Readers, what do you think of Marvy Finger's success story? Are you glad that he developed the Houston downtown area and is awarding scholarships to Houston students?

