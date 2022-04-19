Los Angeles, CA

The Los Angeles billionaire widow giving away her fortune

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yYJLJ_0fE3v1Tz00
Image from WikiCommons images

Edythe Broad became a billionaire for the first time last year.

Sadly it was due to the death of her husband Eli Broad in April 2021, and this month Forbes listed Edythe on their annual list of billionaires.

I have been writing a series of articles looking at the stories behind the people on the list, and today I thought we could look at Edythe Broad, how she made her fortune, and the good she is doing with it.

The Los Angeles billionaire widow giving away her fortune

Edythe Broad, who has a current net worth of $6.9 billion, was born in Detroit in 1936.

She met Eli Broad, who proposed to her after just a few dates, and they were married in 1954. A marriage that lasted 67 years until Eli passed.

Edythe's father gave Eli and his cousin $12500 to start a business in 1956. Despite their young ages, they built a successful homebuilding firm, Kaufman and Broad. In 1963 the company moved its headquarters to Los Angeles, and in 1967, it became the first homebuilding company to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Eli also had another successful business. In 1971 he acquired Sun Life Insurance Company of America, a family-owned insurance company, for $52 million. He transformed this business into the retirement savings business SunAmerica.

Broad sold SunAmerica to American International Group for $17.8 billion in 1998.

Philanthropy

Once they retired, the Broads focused on philanthropy.

Edythe and Eli are well-renowned philanthropists, having both signed the Giving Pledge, promising to give 75 percent of their fortune to charitable causes.

They established two foundations that support medical research, public education, and the visual and performing arts and have given away over $4 billion in grants.

While the donations have been across the United States, the Broads focused heavily on assisting the Los Angeles community.

"The Broads have made significant investments in transforming Los Angeles, including: developing Grand Avenue as a center of culture and commerce for Los Angeles, supporting an increase in our city’s minimum wage, advocating for gun safety, providing free tuition for community college, improving K-12 public schools and building the strength of L.A.’s nonprofit sector." The Broad Foundation

Since her husband's passing, Edythe Broad has continued to support others and pledge millions of dollars to worthy organizations. Her commitment to giving way her fortune is one that should inspire other billionaires to do the same.

Readers, what do you think of Edythe Broad's story? Have any of you experienced the generosity of her donations?

Please leave your comments below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# los angeles# charity# business# entrepreneurs# money

Comments / 141

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
24210 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Boston, MA

The new Boston billionaire who is giving away millions

There were twenty-five billionaires living in Massachusetts last year. This month when Forbes released their annual list of billionaires, a new name from Boston had joined the billionaires club.

Read full story
9 comments
Saint Louis, MO

The St. Louis college dropout who became a billionaire this year

Recently I wrote about the three richest people in St.Louis, all of whom are billionaires. Well, there is a new billionaire in St. Louis to add to the list. When Forbes released their annual list of billionaires this month, Robert Clark appeared for the first time with a net worth of $1.6 billion. Clark is the founder of Clayco, a real estate, architecture, engineering, design-build, and construction firm.

Read full story
2 comments
Houston, TX

The Houston real estate mogul who just became a billionaire

Houston recently got a new billionaire. When Forbes released its annual list of billionaires this month, Houston resident Marvy Finger appeared on the list for the first time. Finger, who now has a net worth of $1.3 billion, has been influential in the Houston property market for many years.

Read full story
Naples, FL

The new billionaire living in Naples, Florida

According to the latest Forbes billionaires list, there are 78 billionaires living in Florida. Previously I have written about some of these people, and today it is time to look at a person that made the Forbes billionaire list for the first time in 2022.

Read full story
12 comments
Raleigh, NC

The Raleigh resident who became a billionaire this year

In March, I wrote an article on the three billionaires who live in North Carolina. Last week, however, a fourth person joined them. When Forbes released their annual list of billionaires, a new name was on the list.

Read full story
10 comments
Utah State

The Utah man who became a billionaire this year

A few days ago, I wrote about the richest woman in Utah, the story of how Gail Miller became a billionaire. Today I wanted to focus on another Utah resident. Scott Watterson is the latest Utah resident to become a billionaire. He made his debut on the Forbes billionaires list released this month.

Read full story
3 comments
Palm Beach, FL

The Palm Beach homebuilder who became a billionaire this year

According to the latest Forbes billionaires list, there are 78 billionaires living in Florida. Previously I have written about some of these people, and today it is time to look at the newest billionaire in Florida. A man from Palm Beach that made the Forbes billionaire list for the first time in 2022.

Read full story
1 comments
Miami, FL

The Miami investor with the "Midas touch"

For the last 21 years, Forbes has released the Midas List. This list is the definitive ranking of the top 100 tech investors in the world. These men and women have proven investment records and made significant profits for their clients- and no doubt themselves.

Read full story
Grants Pass, OR

The coffee billionaire who lives in Oregon

This week Forbes released its annual list of billionaires. There were 2,668 billionaires around the world. For the first time, three of them live in Oregon. Phil Knight and Timothy Boyle have been members of the billionaires club for some time.

Read full story
35 comments
Georgia State

The wealthiest woman in Georgia

This month Forbes released its annual list of billionaires. On the list were 2,668 billionaires around the world. Seventeen of these lived in the state of Georgia, and today I wanted to take a quick look at someone who became a billionaire for the first time this year.

Read full story
54 comments
Minnesota State

The richest person in Minnesota

Each year, Forbes releases its annual list of billionaires. This year the list had 2,668 billionaires around the world. Of these, five of them live in Minnesota. But today, I wanted to look at the richest person in Minnesota.

Read full story
38 comments
Phoenix, AZ

The Phoenix man who became a billionaire this year

Each year Forbes releases a list of all the billionaires in the world. In 2022, there are 2,668 billionaires around the world. This year, a new billionaire in Phoenix joined this prestigious list.

Read full story
10 comments
Utah State

The richest woman in Utah

Each year Forbes releases its list of billionaires. This year 2,668 people made the list, and six of those live in Utah. I like to review the stories of these billionaires and find ones that may inspire readers.

Read full story
27 comments
New Orleans, LA

The female billionaire who lives in New Orleans

This week Forbes released its annual list of billionaires. Altogether there were 2,668 billionaires in the world. Sadly, of these, only 327 are women. I like to review the list looking for interesting stories to showcase to readers. So I thought today we could take a quick look at the female billionaire who lives in New Orleans. Her rise to billionaire and the history she made along the way.

Read full story
25 comments
Tennessee State

The richest woman in Tennessee

This month, Forbes releases its annual list of billionaires. There were 2,688 billionaires from around the world on the list. As a business and finance writer, I like to review this list and find interesting and inspiring stories that I can share with readers.

Read full story
56 comments
Kalamazoo County, MI

The billionaire who lives in Kalamazoo County

Each year Forbes releases its list of billionaires. This year 2,668 people made the list, and eight of those live in Michigan. However, today I want to shine the spotlight on the billionaire that lives in Kalamazoo County.

Read full story
7 comments
Miami, FL

A record number of people are migrating to Miami

Miami is the most popular city in the United States. At least according to the latest report by Redfin. The real estate website analyzed the data of two million Redfin.com users who searched for homes across more than 100 metro areas from January to March this year.

Read full story
23 comments
San Antonio, TX

The 3 billionaires who live in San Antonio

Forbes has released the latest billionaires list, and it seems there is no change in San Antonio. According to Forbes, there are currently 2,668 billionaires in the world. Texas is home to 67 of these, and three people live in San Antonio who are billionaires.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy