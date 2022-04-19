Edythe Broad became a billionaire for the first time last year.

Sadly it was due to the death of her husband Eli Broad in April 2021, and this month Forbes listed Edythe on their annual list of billionaires.

I have been writing a series of articles looking at the stories behind the people on the list, and today I thought we could look at Edythe Broad, how she made her fortune, and the good she is doing with it.

The Los Angeles billionaire widow giving away her fortune

Edythe Broad, who has a current net worth of $6.9 billion, was born in Detroit in 1936.

She met Eli Broad, who proposed to her after just a few dates, and they were married in 1954. A marriage that lasted 67 years until Eli passed.

Edythe's father gave Eli and his cousin $12500 to start a business in 1956. Despite their young ages, they built a successful homebuilding firm, Kaufman and Broad. In 1963 the company moved its headquarters to Los Angeles, and in 1967, it became the first homebuilding company to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Eli also had another successful business. In 1971 he acquired Sun Life Insurance Company of America, a family-owned insurance company, for $52 million. He transformed this business into the retirement savings business SunAmerica.

Broad sold SunAmerica to American International Group for $17.8 billion in 1998.

Philanthropy

Once they retired, the Broads focused on philanthropy.

Edythe and Eli are well-renowned philanthropists, having both signed the Giving Pledge, promising to give 75 percent of their fortune to charitable causes.

They established two foundations that support medical research, public education, and the visual and performing arts and have given away over $4 billion in grants.

While the donations have been across the United States, the Broads focused heavily on assisting the Los Angeles community.

"The Broads have made significant investments in transforming Los Angeles, including: developing Grand Avenue as a center of culture and commerce for Los Angeles, supporting an increase in our city’s minimum wage, advocating for gun safety, providing free tuition for community college, improving K-12 public schools and building the strength of L.A.’s nonprofit sector." The Broad Foundation

Since her husband's passing, Edythe Broad has continued to support others and pledge millions of dollars to worthy organizations. Her commitment to giving way her fortune is one that should inspire other billionaires to do the same.

Readers, what do you think of Edythe Broad's story? Have any of you experienced the generosity of her donations?

Please leave your comments below.