The Raleigh resident who became a billionaire this year

In March, I wrote an article on the three billionaires who live in North Carolina.

Last week, however, a fourth person joined them. When Forbes released their annual list of billionaires, a new name was on the list.

Mark Rein, who lives in Raleigh, was officially recognized as a billionaire.

Let's take a quick look at his story.

The Raleigh billionaire

58-year-old Mark Rein is the co-founder and vice president of business development of North Carolina-based Epic Games. He has a net worth of $1.6 billion.

Rein was born and raised in Toronto, Canada, and began working for Epic Games in 1992. He moved to Raleigh in 1999 when Epic Games relocated to North Carolina.

Epic Games has had many hit video games, but its most popular is Fortnite, which has over 400 million players. Last year it made $1.8 billion in revenue through selling in-game purchases. In addition, Epic also develops Unreal Engine, which "powers the world’s leading games and is also adopted across industries such as film and television, architecture, automotive, manufacturing, and simulation."

Epic Games raised $1.78 billion in funding in August 2020 and $1 billion in April 2021. Just last week, another $2 billion was raised, and the company is now valued at over $31 billion.

Thanks to Rein owning a 4% stake in Epic Games, he became a billionaire.

Sports fans will know that Rein is a co-owner of the NHL franchise, the Carolina Hurricanes. The team plays their home games in Raleigh at the PNC Arean, just a 10-minute drive from the Epic Games headquarters.

Readers, are you glad to see another billionaire in North Carolina? Have any of you worked for Epic or met Mark?

