Photo by Miguel Bruna on Unsplash

Each year Forbes releases its list of billionaires.

This year 2,668 people made the list, and eight of those live in Michigan. However, today I want to shine the spotlight on the billionaire that lives in Kalamazoo County.

The billionaire who lives in Kalamazoo County

The billionaire who lives in Kalamazoo County is Ronda Stryker. She has a net worth of $7.2 billion, a nice increase from the $6.5 billion she was worth in 2021.

Ronda is the granddaughter of Homer Stryker who founded the medical equipment company Stryker Corporation in 1941 in Kalamazoo, Michigan. The company had over $17 billion in revenue in 2021 and has over 43,000 employees.

Ronda serves as a company director and owns approximately 6% of Stryker Corp.

Philanthropy

While Ronda was lucky enough to inherit a share of the billion-dollar business, she is also known for her philanthropic and community efforts. In particular, directing a lot of funds to important projects in Kalamazoo.

In 1995 she established the Stryker Johnston Foundation, which partners with organizations and initiatives working to strengthen and build thriving, equitable communities. They "invest in and collaborate with organizations and initiatives working towards the elimination of intergenerational poverty in Kalamazoo County, Michigan."

Ronda has also donated made several other large donations, including:

$100 million to create the Homer Stryker medical school at Western Michigan University.

$20 million to the Harvard Medical School Department of Global Health and Social Medicine to support equitable health care.

$30 million to Spelman College, which is the largest gift from living donors in the institution's history.

She taught special education at public schools in Kalamazoo and received a lifetime achievement award from the YWCA in 2013 for her work as a role model for women.

I believe that, in my lifetime, we can create a movement and affect real change in billions of people's lives around the world, particularly women and children who often bear the brunt of the lack of access to health care. Ronda Stryker



Readers, what do you think of Ronda's story? Are you glad to see her investing in the Kalamazoo community? Have you worked for Stryker Corp? What was it like?

