A record number of people are migrating to Miami

Ash Jurberg

Photo by Ryan Parker on Unsplash

It's official.

Miami is the most popular city in the United States. At least according to the latest report by Redfin. The real estate website analyzed the data of two million Redfin.com users who searched for homes across more than 100 metro areas from January to March this year.

And the results showed that more people want to move to Miami than any other city in the country.

The report stated that "nearly six times more homebuyers looked to move to Miami in the first quarter than before the pandemic."

34.2% of people looking to purchase a house in Miami don't currently live in the city. The biggest source of people looking to move to Miami is people from New York City.

The other most popular cities in the top five include Phoenix, Tampa, Sacramento, and Las Vegas. One thing all these cities have in common is warmer weather, and that could be a driving factor in people looking to relocate.  

Miami was in the number one position by a large number with triple the interest of Tampa.

Miami prices are going up

The number of people looking to move to Miami is impacting property and rental prices.

The home search website, Apartment List found that Miami had the fastest-growing rental prices in the US. Over the last 12 months, Miami rental prices have increased 30%.

"The Miami metro has seen the nation’s fastest growth over the past six months (+8 percent), more than tripling the growth rate of our national index over that period. The Miami metro also ranks #1 for year-over-year rent growth, and #5 for growth since March 2020." Apartment List April Report

Readers, are you concerned that the surge of people migrating to Miami is making housing unaffordable for Miami residents? What do you think is the solution to curbing rising prices?

Please leave your comments in the section below.

