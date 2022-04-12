Photo by Ruthson Zimmerman on Unsplash

I have been writing a popular series looking at the richest person in various cities and states across the United States, and today it is time to look at Maryland.

When Forbes released its annual list of billionaires this week, there was a change at the top of Maryland's billionaire list.

So let's take a look at the person who now holds the title of the richest person in Maryland.

The richest person in Maryland

With a net worth of $6 billion, the richest person in Maryland is Steve Bisciotti. He has reclaimed his number position, having lost it to Mitchell Rales in 2021.

Bisciotti was born in Philadelphia in 1960 but moved to Baltimore in 1961.

He attended Salisbury State University in Maryland and graduated with a liberal arts degree. In 1983, the year after he graduated, he started the Allegis Group in a basement with his cousin Jim Davis.

That company has evolved into the largest staffing firm in the U.S and last year had revenue of $12.3 billion in yearly revenue.

NFL fans will be familiar with Bisciott through his ownership of the Baltimore Ravens. He purchased 49% of the NFL franchise in 2000, and 10 months later, the team won the Super Bowl. In 2004, Bisciotti purchased the rest of the shares in the team.

The franchise is now valued at $3.4 billion.

Philanthropy

When I write these articles, readers always ask me what these billionaires are doing to give back to the community. In Bisciotti's case, he is a very active philanthropist.

Together with his wife, he has set up the Stephen & Renee Bisciotti Foundation, which supports education, human services, and Roman Catholic organizations.

In addition, Bisciotti has donated millions of dollars to organizations such as the Fund for Educational Excellence, the United Way of Central Maryland, the Baltimore Community Foundation, and the Maryland Food Bank.

Last year Steve Bisciotti and his wife, Renee, honored Ravens’ longtime personnel executive and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ozzie Newsome by making a $4 million gift in his name to Maryland’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

