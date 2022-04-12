The one billionaire who lives in Idaho

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35deiw_0f6Jq3V000
Photo by Alden Skeie on Unsplash

This week Forbes released its annual list of billionaires.

Altogether there are 2,668 billionaires in the world, with 748 of them living in the United States. However, there is only one billionaire that lives in Idaho.

Let's take a look to see who that person is.

The Idaho billionaire

With a net worth of 3.1 billion, Frank VanderSloot is the only billionaire that lives in Idaho.

VanderSloot was born into a poor farming family and went to school in Sandpoint, Idaho. After graduating from Brigham Young University, he traveled and worked various jobs before earning an associate degree at Rick College in Rexburg, Idaho.

VanderSloot made the move that would earn his billion-dollar fortune in 1985 when he started Melaleuca, a multi-level marketing company selling supplements, cleaning supplies, and personal-care products.

Melaleuca has over one million monthly customers each month, and its global head office is in Idaho Falls. In addition to Melaleuca, Vandersloot also owns Riverbend Communications has several radio stations across Eastern Idaho.

VanderSloot is one of the largest landowners in the United States, with over 1117,500 acres across Idaho, Utah, and Montana.

He was inducted into the Idaho Hall of Fame in 2007.

Philanthropy

When I write articles about billionaires, readers always ask me what these wealthy people do to give back to their community.

So let's take a look at VanderSloot's charitable efforts.

In 2001 he created the Melaleuca Foundation to help support the victims of 9/11. It raised and donated more than $800,000 to aid several families and individuals who had been unable to receive financial support. Since then, the foundation has "raised millions of dollars, donated millions of Melaleuca’s wellness products, collected thousands of tons of food, and provided supplies and additional aid to families in need across the globe."

In 2007, Melaleuca received the Salvation Army Others Award for helping with relief efforts following Hurricane Katrina.

Most recently, the foundation donated healthcare supplies to Ukraine.

“We support Ukraine in the fight for freedom! Melaleuca was honored to donate first aid supplies to support the brave men and women who are defending their homes.” Frank VanderSloot.

While VanderSloot is the only billionaire living in Idaho, we hope that there will be more on the list in 2023!

Readers, have any of you met or worked for VanderSloot? What was your experience like?

Please leave your comments below.

# idaho# business# finance# charity# entrepreneurs

