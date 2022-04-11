San Antonio, TX

San Antonio rental prices continue to increase. Has it become too expensive?

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GdrIl_0f5RcvzW00
Photo by Avi Werde on Unsplash

It's official- the San Antonio rental market is becoming more and more expensive.

That's according to a report that was released based on research conducted by the home search website, Apartment List.

The report found that San Antonio rents have increased sharply by 15.1% compared to last year.

In any kind of normal year, 15 percent rent growth in a single year I would say would be pretty crazy. But we’re seeing very fast rent growth basically everywhere right now.” Chris Salviati, a senior economist at Apartment List

Median rents in March in San Antonio were $1,051 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,276 for a two-bedroom. It was the third consecutive month that San Antonio experienced rent increases.

Naturally, as rental prices increase, so does the average price of a home in San Antonio. According to the January data from the San Antonio Board of Realtors statistics, the average price of a home sold in San Antonio increased 17% to $351,226.

And despite the high prices, homes are selling quicker- the average home stayed on the market for 35 days, which is 12 days less than last year.

While the rental prices in San Antonio may seem high, several Texan cities have even higher prices.

Most expensive cities to rent in Texas

Surprisingly Austin isn't the most expensive rental city in Texas; it comes in second place behind Plano. The top eight most expensive cities in Texas to rent in are;

  1. Plano
  2. Austin
  3. Arlington
  4. Dallas
  5. Fort Worth
  6. Corpus Christi
  7. San Antonio
  8. Houston

Readers, what has been your experience with the San Antonio property market? Have you had trouble either renting or purchasing a home? Do you feel the prices have become too expensive? Do you believe we need more affordable housing?

Please leave your comments below.

