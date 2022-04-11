The 2 billionaires who live in Kansas

Photo by Austin Schmid on Unsplash

Each year Forbes releases a report listing all the billionaires in the world. In 2022 there are currently 2,668 billionaires around the world. So it is a very exclusive club.

Lately, I have been doing a series of articles looking at the billionaires living in various states across the United States.

Of those 2,688, only two of them live in Kansas. So today, let's take a look at the two Kansas billionaires.

The wealthiest person in Kansas

The wealthiest person in Kansas is Charles Koch. He has a net worth of $62.9 billion, making him the 21st richest person in the world.

Charles Koch was born and lives in Wichita, Kansas, one of four sons of Fred Chase Koch.

In 1940 Fred Koch started Wood River Oil and Refining Company, the company that would later be called Koch Industries. Charles Koch joined the family business in 1961 after graduating college.

In 1967, Fred Koch passed away, and 32-year-old Charles became Chairman of Koch Industries.

Charles has grown the business to the extent that it is now America's largest private company by revenue since 1967. It earns approximately $115 billion in revenues each year across its various businesses, including pipelines, chemicals, carpets, and even Dixie Cups.

The global headquarters of Koch Industries is in Wichita, Kansas.

Charles Koch currently owns 42% of Koch Industries.

Philanthropy

Charles Koch is a prominent philanthropist and donor, having founded Stand Together, a network of nonprofits.

In 2011 he was awarded the William E. Simon Prize for Philanthropic Leadership, and in 2015 President Barack Obama praised him for his bipartisan efforts to reform the criminal justice system. He donates to all major political parties.

The GPS guru

The second billionaire who lives in Kansas is Min Kao who lives in Leawood, Kansas.

Min Kao lives in Leawood and has a net worth of $4.6 billion.

Kao came to the U.S. from Taiwan in the 1970s to attend the University of Tennessee, where he earned a master's and a Ph.D. in engineering.

In 1989 he co-founded the GPS maker Garmin. It was founded in Lenexa, Kansas and now has its headquarters in Olathe, Kansas. In December 2000, it became a public company after listing on the NASDAQ.

Garmin has sales of $4.2 billion across all its GPS products.

Philanthropy

Like Charles Koch, Min Kao is also a philanthropist with a particular focus on education.

He has donated millions of dollars to the University of Tennessee, the University of Kansas, and Kansas State University.

While both of these men are very successful, they have also helped the state of Kansas by creating thousands of jobs.

Readers, have any of you worked for Koch Industries or Garmin? What was the experience like?

Please leave your comments below.