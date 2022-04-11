Chicago, IL

25 billionaires now live in Chicago

Ash Jurberg

Photo by Pedro Lastra on Unsplash

Forbes has just released its annual list of billionaires.

In total, there are 2,668 billionaires around the world. Of those, twenty-five of them live in Chicago. So today, let's take a look at some of Chicago's 25 billionaires.

The richest person in Chicago

Once again, the richest person in Chicago is Ken Griffin. He has a net worth of $27.5 billion, making him the 53rd richest person in the world.

Griffin certainly had a profitable 2021- he increased his net worth by $11.5 billion.

In 1990, at the age of 22, he started his own business- Citadel, where he managed assets of $4.6 million. He continued to grow Citadel, and in 2003 he became the youngest self-made individual on the Forbes 400 with an estimated net worth of $650 million.

Citadel now manages $39 billion in assets and earned a profit of $2.36 billion during the first half of 2020. In addition, Citadel is responsible for one of five stock trades in the U.S.

Second on the list

Another person who had a great 2021 is Patrick Ryan. His net worth is $8.2 billion, which is an increase of $4.8 billion.

Ryan is CEO and founder of Chicago-based Ryan Specialty Group. It is a wholesale brokerage and specialty insurance firm that went through an IPO last July.

Ryan also owns 10% of the Chicago Bears NFL franchise.

Three new Chicago billionaires

Three Chicago residents became billionaires over the last 12 months.

  • Byron Trott is the founder, chairman, and CEO of BDT & Co, a Chicago-based advisory and private equity firm that he launched in 2009. He has a net worth of $1.7 billion. Together with his wife Tina, he signed the Giving Pledge, in which he promised to give away most of his wealth.
  • Matt Hulsizer is the co-founder of options trading firm Peak6 Capital Management. He has a net worth of $1.5 billion.
  • Jenny Just is the other co-founder of Peak6 Capital Management and is also worth $1.5 billion. She is married to Hulsizer and last year was ranked 19th on America's self-made women list.

Other notable members of the Chicago billionaires club include Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who is worth $3.6 billion thanks to his family's Hyatt Hotel fortune. There are three other members of the Pritzker family on the Chicago billionaires list.

Let's hope more people from Chicago can make the list in 2023.

Readers, have any of you met or worked for any of these billionaires? Please leave your comments below.

