The youngest female billionaire in Texas

Ash Jurberg

Image from WikiCommons images

I have written a lot about billionaires, entrepreneurs, and successful business people. Most of them worked decades to build their fortunes. Many of them inherited their wealth.

Such is the case for the richest woman in the United States, Alice Walton. Walton, who lives in Texas, inherited her wealth thanks to her family- the founders of Walmart.

But there are also inspirational stories of entrepreneurs who made it big at an early age through innovation and invention.

And so today, I wanted to look at the youngest female billionaire in Texas.

With a net worth of $1.3 billion, the youngest female billionaire in Texas is 31-year-old Whitney Wolfe Herd.

Wolfe Herd was born in Salt Lake City, Utah in 1989 and attended Southern Methodist University. Before she was 21 she had launched two successful businesses as well as worked in orphanages in Asia.

In 2012 she joined a small start up that became Tinder. She became Vice President and helped the rapid growth of the dating app before leaving in acrimonious circumstances. She filed a sexual harassment lawsuit and received a confidential settlement.

Many people would have been disheartened by the experience at Tinder, but at the end of 2014, Wolfe Herd moved to Austin, Texas to launch a female focused dating app- which was named Bumble.

Bumble has become a huge success operating in 150 countries and with 2.8 million paying users. When Bumble went public in February 2021, Wolfe Herd became the world's youngest, current, female, self-made billionaire. She was just 31 years old at the time.

Philanthropy and community

Even before she became a billionaire Wolfe Herd was passionate about giving back to the community.

When she was 19 years old, she set up The Help Us Project, raising funds to contrast the effects of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill. At college she established Tender Heart, a non-profit aimed at raising awareness of fair trade and human trafficking.

She also created the Bumble Fund focusing supporting "businesses founded and led by women of color and those from underrepresented groups." The fund invites pitches from female entrepreneurs.

Wolfe Herd has certainly achieved a lot in her 32 years and is an inspiring story for young entrepreneurs to follow.

Readers, what do you think? Have any of you met Wolfe Herd or worked for her organization in Texas?

Please leave your comments in the section below.

# texas# business# money# entrepreneur# dating

