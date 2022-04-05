Photo by Brooke Cagle on Unsplash

Stories about billionaires seem to fascinate people.

Readers love to learn about how people made their money, at what age they achieved success, and what they do to help the community with their fortunes.

There are 189 billionaires living in California, but very few of these are female.

So, today I wanted to take a look at the youngest female billionaire in California.

The youngest female billionaire in California

39-year-old Lynsi Snyder can lay claim to being the youngest female billionaire in California. She has a current net worth of $4.2 billion.

She was born in Glendora, California, the only grandchild of Harry and Esther Snyder. And it is thanks to her grandparents that Lynsi is a billionaire. Harry and Esther founded In-N-Out Burger in 1948.

While Lynsi was a teenager, she experienced a couple of family tragedies; first, her uncle Rich died in 1993 in a plane crash, and six years later, her father died from an accidental drug overdose.

This meant that by the time she was 18, she was the last family heir to the In-N-Out business.

Snyder became CEO of In-N-Out in 2010, and when her grandmother died in 2013, Lynsi had full control of the iconic business. This made her the youngest billionaire in the United States.

Under Lynsi's control, In-N-Out has expanded to more than 80 locations across the United States and a revenue of almost $1.1 billion in 2021.

Philanthropy

While Snyder has worked hard to grow In-N-Out, she has been lucky to inherit her wealth.

So no doubt, you are reading this and asking what she is doing to give back to the community. Let's take a look.

Snyder funds Healing Hearts Transforming Nations (HHTN), an"international ministry facilitating cross-centered healing and reconciliation throughout the world."

Together with her fourth husband, Sean Ellington, Snyder has started the Slave 2 Nothing Foundation. This organization "supports organizations who create, educate and assist in solutions to eliminate human trafficking. It also assists individuals and their families to gain freedom and healing from substance abuse."

Snyder and Ellington are also founders of the Army of Love , a nonprofit organization that embraces people in need of direction and healing.

Also, her company established the In-N-Out Burgers Foundation to "support organizations that provide residential treatment, emergency shelter, foster care, and early intervention for children in need."

Readers, what do you think of the efforts of Snyder to give back to communities across California and the world? Have any of you met Synder or worked for In-N-Out? What was the experience like?

Please leave your comments in the section below.