The youngest female billionaire in California

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10emYY_0ezKwISO00
Photo by Brooke Cagle on Unsplash

Stories about billionaires seem to fascinate people.

Readers love to learn about how people made their money, at what age they achieved success, and what they do to help the community with their fortunes.

There are 189 billionaires living in California, but very few of these are female.

So, today I wanted to take a look at the youngest female billionaire in California.

The youngest female billionaire in California

39-year-old Lynsi Snyder can lay claim to being the youngest female billionaire in California. She has a current net worth of $4.2 billion.

She was born in Glendora, California, the only grandchild of Harry and Esther Snyder. And it is thanks to her grandparents that Lynsi is a billionaire. Harry and Esther founded In-N-Out Burger in 1948.

While Lynsi was a teenager, she experienced a couple of family tragedies; first, her uncle Rich died in 1993 in a plane crash, and six years later, her father died from an accidental drug overdose.

This meant that by the time she was 18, she was the last family heir to the In-N-Out business.

Snyder became CEO of In-N-Out in 2010, and when her grandmother died in 2013, Lynsi had full control of the iconic business. This made her the youngest billionaire in the United States.

Under Lynsi's control, In-N-Out has expanded to more than 80 locations across the United States and a revenue of almost $1.1 billion in 2021.

Philanthropy

While Snyder has worked hard to grow In-N-Out, she has been lucky to inherit her wealth.

So no doubt, you are reading this and asking what she is doing to give back to the community. Let's take a look.

Snyder funds Healing Hearts Transforming Nations (HHTN), an"international ministry facilitating cross-centered healing and reconciliation throughout the world."

Together with her fourth husband, Sean Ellington, Snyder has started the Slave 2 Nothing Foundation. This organization "supports organizations who create, educate and assist in solutions to eliminate human trafficking. It also assists individuals and their families to gain freedom and healing from substance abuse."

Snyder and Ellington are also founders of the Army of Love, a nonprofit organization that embraces people in need of direction and healing.

Also, her company established the In-N-Out Burgers Foundation to "support organizations that provide residential treatment, emergency shelter, foster care, and early intervention for children in need."

Readers, what do you think of the efforts of Snyder to give back to communities across California and the world? Have any of you met Synder or worked for In-N-Out? What was the experience like?

Please leave your comments in the section below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# california# food# business# charity# money

Comments / 82

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
21377 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Wisconsin State

The richest person in Wisconsin in 2022

It's my favorite time of the year. The day when Forbes releases their annual list of billionaires. As a business writer, it feels like Christmas Day as I research all the exciting stories. This year there are 2,668 billionaires in the world, a drop of 329 from last year.

Read full story
Florida State

The only self made female billionaire in Florida

For many years, I've been writing stories on entrepreneurs, billionaires, and business leaders. Readers like to learn inspiring stories of people from small beginnings to become a success.

Read full story
23 comments
Texas State

The youngest female billionaire in Texas

I have written a lot about billionaires, entrepreneurs, and successful business people. Most of them worked decades to build their fortunes. Many of them inherited their wealth.

Read full story
7 comments
New York City, NY

The richest woman in New York

It was the blind date that led to a multi-billion dollar fortune. I have written a lot about billionaires, entrepreneurs, and successful business people. There are some very interesting stories about how they made their fame and fortune. And so is the case with the lady who has the title of the richest woman in New York.

Read full story
36 comments
Phoenix, AZ

The most generous couple in Phoenix

Recently I wrote an article about the four richest people in Phoenix. It was a way to highlight the success of a few of Phoenix's entrepreneurs as well as examine how they give back to their community.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

Who are New York's most generous couple?

I write a lot about billionaires, CEOs, and successful entrepreneurs. These people have vast fortunes. But when I write about the success of these people, readers always ask me the same question:

Read full story
1 comments
Houston, TX

Who are the biggest donors in Houston?

Last month I wrote about the five richest people in Houston. After it was published, I received comments from people saying that while it was great to read about successful people in Houston, they also would like to find out more about the people who helped the community and not just themselves.

Read full story
1 comments
Seattle, WA

The youngest billionaire in Seattle

Over the last few weeks, I have been writing a popular series on billionaires. I have been looking at how they have earned their fortune, at what age they achieved success, and perhaps most importantly, what they have done to help the community.

Read full story
20 comments
San Francisco, CA

The youngest billionaire in San Francisco

There are a lot of articles written about billionaire entrepreneurs. Many of them take decades to make their fortunes and land on the Forbes Rich List. But now more than ever, there are opportunities for innovators to become successful at an early age. Many of them are drawn to San Fransisco and the surrounding areas in the hope of striking it rich. But unfortunately, very few of them make it.

Read full story
21 comments
Oklahoma State

The youngest billionaire in Oklahoma

I write a lot about business, entrepreneurs, and wealth. And when I research these articles, they usually focus on people well into their sixties, seventies, and beyond. People that worked for many decades to build their fortune.

Read full story
8 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The youngest billionaire in Los Angeles

Across this month, I have been researching and writing a series articles featuring the richest people in cities and states across the United States. Most of these people are have taken decades to amass their wealth, but today, I thought we could look at someone who made billions before they turned thirty.

Read full story
12 comments
Pennsylvania State

The youngest billonaire in Pennsylvania

I write a lot about business, entrepreneurs, and wealth. And when I research these articles, they usually focus on people well into their sixties, seventies, and beyond. People that worked for decades to build their fortune.

Read full story
19 comments
Boston, MA

The youngest billionaire in Boston

I write a lot about business, entrepreneurs, and wealth. And when I research these articles, they usually focus on people well into their sixties, seventies, and beyond. People that worked for many decades to build their fortune.

Read full story
17 comments
Atlanta, GA

The youngest billionaire in Atlanta

Recently I wrote an article featuring the four richest people in Atlanta. The four men featured have all worked hard over many decades to amass their huge fortunes. What about entrepreneurs who strike it rich earlier in their life? What inspiring story can I find for readers?

Read full story
23 comments
New York City, NY

The 2 youngest billionaires in New York

I write a lot about business, entrepreneurs, and wealth. And when I research these articles, they usually focus on people well into their sixties, seventies, and beyond. People that worked for decades to build their fortune.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy