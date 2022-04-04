Houston, TX

The youngest female billionaire in Houston

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2URd6y_0eyU4d2f00
Photo by Brooke Cagle on Unsplash

Stories about billionaires seem to fascinate people.

Readers love to learn about how people made their money, at what age they achieved success, and what they do to help the community with their fortunes.

There are 17 billionaires who live in Houston, and of those, just four are female.

So, today I wanted to take a look at the youngest female billionaire in Houston.

The youngest female billionaire in Houston

51-year-old Milane Frantz has a net worth of $6.7 billion and can lay claim to the title of the youngest female billionaire in Houston.

Milane was born in Houston and is the daughter of Dan Duncan. Many readers will recognize Dan as the founder of the Houston-based pipeline giant Enterprise Products Partners. Dan founded the company in 1968 and grew it to become the 105th biggest company by revenue in the United States.

When Dan Duncan passed away in 2010, Milane, along with her three siblings, inherited a stake in Enterprise Products, making her an instant billionaire.

Philanthropy

Dan Duncan was a committed philanthropist giving hundreds of millions to Houston-area hospitals, including $100 million toward the creation of a cancer center at Baylor College of Medicine.

His daughter Milane has continued this and sits on the board of the Dan Duncan Family Foundation, which donates to education, arts, culture, and various organizations in Texas.

She also sits on the board of the Hermann Park Conservancy, nonprofit citizens’ organization dedicated to the stewardship and improvement of Hermann Park in Houston.

While Milane has more money than most of us could ever imagine, her life is not without tragedy. Her father passed away in 2010, and in 2014, her husband of thirteen years, Matthew Frantz, died. He was only forty-five years old.

Readers, have any of you had ever met any of the Duncan family? Do you think they are giving back enough to the people of Houston?

Please leave your comments in the section below.

.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# houston# charity# business# wealth# women

Comments / 31

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
21377 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Wisconsin State

The richest person in Wisconsin in 2022

It's my favorite time of the year. The day when Forbes releases their annual list of billionaires. As a business writer, it feels like Christmas Day as I research all the exciting stories. This year there are 2,668 billionaires in the world, a drop of 329 from last year.

Read full story
Florida State

The only self made female billionaire in Florida

For many years, I've been writing stories on entrepreneurs, billionaires, and business leaders. Readers like to learn inspiring stories of people from small beginnings to become a success.

Read full story
23 comments
Texas State

The youngest female billionaire in Texas

I have written a lot about billionaires, entrepreneurs, and successful business people. Most of them worked decades to build their fortunes. Many of them inherited their wealth.

Read full story
7 comments
New York City, NY

The richest woman in New York

It was the blind date that led to a multi-billion dollar fortune. I have written a lot about billionaires, entrepreneurs, and successful business people. There are some very interesting stories about how they made their fame and fortune. And so is the case with the lady who has the title of the richest woman in New York.

Read full story
36 comments
Phoenix, AZ

The most generous couple in Phoenix

Recently I wrote an article about the four richest people in Phoenix. It was a way to highlight the success of a few of Phoenix's entrepreneurs as well as examine how they give back to their community.

Read full story
2 comments
New York City, NY

Who are New York's most generous couple?

I write a lot about billionaires, CEOs, and successful entrepreneurs. These people have vast fortunes. But when I write about the success of these people, readers always ask me the same question:

Read full story
1 comments
Houston, TX

Who are the biggest donors in Houston?

Last month I wrote about the five richest people in Houston. After it was published, I received comments from people saying that while it was great to read about successful people in Houston, they also would like to find out more about the people who helped the community and not just themselves.

Read full story
1 comments
Seattle, WA

The youngest billionaire in Seattle

Over the last few weeks, I have been writing a popular series on billionaires. I have been looking at how they have earned their fortune, at what age they achieved success, and perhaps most importantly, what they have done to help the community.

Read full story
20 comments
San Francisco, CA

The youngest billionaire in San Francisco

There are a lot of articles written about billionaire entrepreneurs. Many of them take decades to make their fortunes and land on the Forbes Rich List. But now more than ever, there are opportunities for innovators to become successful at an early age. Many of them are drawn to San Fransisco and the surrounding areas in the hope of striking it rich. But unfortunately, very few of them make it.

Read full story
21 comments
Oklahoma State

The youngest billionaire in Oklahoma

I write a lot about business, entrepreneurs, and wealth. And when I research these articles, they usually focus on people well into their sixties, seventies, and beyond. People that worked for many decades to build their fortune.

Read full story
8 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The youngest billionaire in Los Angeles

Across this month, I have been researching and writing a series articles featuring the richest people in cities and states across the United States. Most of these people are have taken decades to amass their wealth, but today, I thought we could look at someone who made billions before they turned thirty.

Read full story
12 comments
Pennsylvania State

The youngest billonaire in Pennsylvania

I write a lot about business, entrepreneurs, and wealth. And when I research these articles, they usually focus on people well into their sixties, seventies, and beyond. People that worked for decades to build their fortune.

Read full story
19 comments
Boston, MA

The youngest billionaire in Boston

I write a lot about business, entrepreneurs, and wealth. And when I research these articles, they usually focus on people well into their sixties, seventies, and beyond. People that worked for many decades to build their fortune.

Read full story
17 comments
Atlanta, GA

The youngest billionaire in Atlanta

Recently I wrote an article featuring the four richest people in Atlanta. The four men featured have all worked hard over many decades to amass their huge fortunes. What about entrepreneurs who strike it rich earlier in their life? What inspiring story can I find for readers?

Read full story
23 comments
New York City, NY

The 2 youngest billionaires in New York

I write a lot about business, entrepreneurs, and wealth. And when I research these articles, they usually focus on people well into their sixties, seventies, and beyond. People that worked for decades to build their fortune.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy