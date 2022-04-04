Photo by Brooke Cagle on Unsplash

Stories about billionaires seem to fascinate people.

Readers love to learn about how people made their money, at what age they achieved success, and what they do to help the community with their fortunes.

There are 17 billionaires who live in Houston, and of those, just four are female.

So, today I wanted to take a look at the youngest female billionaire in Houston.

The youngest female billionaire in Houston

51-year-old Milane Frantz has a net worth of $6.7 billion and can lay claim to the title of the youngest female billionaire in Houston.

Milane was born in Houston and is the daughter of Dan Duncan. Many readers will recognize Dan as the founder of the Houston-based pipeline giant Enterprise Products Partners. Dan founded the company in 1968 and grew it to become the 105th biggest company by revenue in the United States.

When Dan Duncan passed away in 2010, Milane, along with her three siblings, inherited a stake in Enterprise Products, making her an instant billionaire.

Philanthropy

Dan Duncan was a committed philanthropist giving hundreds of millions to Houston-area hospitals, including $100 million toward the creation of a cancer center at Baylor College of Medicine.

His daughter Milane has continued this and sits on the board of the Dan Duncan Family Foundation, which donates to education, arts, culture, and various organizations in Texas.

She also sits on the board of the Hermann Park Conservancy, nonprofit citizens’ organization dedicated to the stewardship and improvement of Hermann Park in Houston.

While Milane has more money than most of us could ever imagine, her life is not without tragedy. Her father passed away in 2010, and in 2014, her husband of thirteen years, Matthew Frantz, died. He was only forty-five years old.

