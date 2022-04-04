The richest woman in New York

Ash Jurberg

Image from WikiCommons images

It was the blind date that led to a multi-billion dollar fortune.

I have written a lot about billionaires, entrepreneurs, and successful business people. There are some very interesting stories about how they made their fame and fortune. And so is the case with the lady who has the title of the richest woman in New York.

Let's take a look.

The richest woman in New York

With a net worth of $62.9 billion, the richest woman in New York is Julia Koch. Her wealth makes her the 20th richest person in the world.

Julia was born in Iowa and went to college at the University of Central Arkansas. In 1984, at the age of 22, she moved to New York, working as a model and fashion designer.

It was in 1991 that her life was changed forever. She went on a blind date with David Koch- a date that didnt go well. However, she met David at a party a few months later, and this time they hit it off and began dating. In 1996 she married David.

David Koch was a co-owner of Koch Industries, America's largest private company by revenue. When he passed away in 2019, Julia and her three children inherited his 42% share of the company. At the time, that made her the richest woman in America.

Philanthropy

While Julia inherited her wealth from her late husband, she has been recognized as a philanthropist.

She serves as the president of the David Koch Foundation, which is committed to "enriching the lives of individuals around the world through science and medical research, education, public policy, and the arts.​"

The foundation has contributed over $1.295 billion to cancer research, medical centers, educational institutions, arts and cultural centers, and public policy organizations. It has a long list of grant recipients who have benefitted from the foundation's donations.

Since David's death, Julia has also made large donations to NYU Langone, which supports innovative programs in clinical care, education, and research, and to New York University to establish the Julia Koch Endowed Scholarship.

This allows the NYU School of Medicine to become the first tuition-free medical school in the country.

Readers, what do you think of Julia's story? Do you think it is amazing how one blind date can drastically change a person's life? Do you believe she is doing enough to help the people and communities of New York?

Please leave your comments in the section below.

