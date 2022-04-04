Photo by Jed Villejo on Unsplash

Recently I wrote an article about the four richest people in Phoenix.

It was a way to highlight the success of a few of Phoenix's entrepreneurs as well as examine how they give back to their community.

While the billions they have made are impressive, what most readers commented on was the philanthropy of these people.

So today, I thought I would look at which Phoenix resident is the most generous. And surprisingly, it wasn't one of the four richest people in Phoenix.

The most generous couple in Phoenix

Each year there is a list called the Philanthropy 50. This lists the top 50 donors in the United States.

And over the course of the last year, the Phoenix couple that donated the most were Daryl and Christy Burton.

Together they donated $123,900,000 in 2021, which placed them at number 24 on the Philanthropy 50 and number one in Phoenix.

Christy and Daryl Burton are long-time Arizona philanthropists, having founded the Burton Family Foundation in 2015, a supporting organization of the Arizona Community Foundation (ACF). The couple has made their fortune in real estate investment and continues to donate a large portion of their wealth to charities.

They launched the Burton Family Foundation with a $25 million donation, but last year was the biggest donation they have made.

Daryl Burton, president of Reliance Management sold 70% of his business to a Philadelphia-based real estate firm and, in October 2021, announced ta gift of real estate assets valued at $129 million to the Arizona Community Foundation. It is the largest charitable gift in the foundation's forty-three-year history.

The Burtons' charitable efforts provide underserved youths with college and career-readiness training, STEM education, and mentorship and leadership development programs.

"Our partnership with ACF has enabled the Burton Family Foundation to reach hundreds of students and grantees working passionately to make Arizona a better place for all. We are pleased to continue our support of the critical programs and services reaching Arizona's youth." Christy Burton

Readers, what do you think of the donations made by the Burtons? Have you or any of your family benefited from the work of the Arizona Community Foundation?

Please leave your comments in the section below.