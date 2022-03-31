Seattle, WA

The youngest billionaire in Seattle

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dFaOY_0euwpUtk00
Photo by Luca Micheli on Unsplash

Over the last few weeks, I have been writing a popular series on billionaires. I have been looking at how they have earned their fortune, at what age they achieved success, and perhaps most importantly, what they have done to help the community.

Today we turn our attention to Seattle and the person with the title of the youngest billionaire in Seattle.

The youngest billionaire in Seattle

MacKenzie Scott, who is fifty-one years old, has the title of the youngest billionaire in Seattle. She has a net worth of $49.8 billion. While her ex-husband, Jeff Bezos, attracts a lot of publicity, not as much is known about Scott.

So let's take a quick look at what she has done.

Scott and Bezos met in 1992 when they worked at the same firm. They married in 1993 and moved to Seattle the next year.

Scott was one of Amazon's first employees and was an early driving force for the business, assisting with the name, business plan, and even securing the first freight contact. As Amazon grew, she focused on raising her family and her writing.

In 2005 she released her first novel, The Testing of Luther Albright, which won an American Book Award.

When she divorced Bezon in 2019, she received 4% of Amazon, which made her an instant billionaire.

So what does she plan to do with her wealth?

Philanthropy

Since her divorce, Scott has focused on philanthropy and charitable efforts. In fact, soon after her divorce, she signed the Giving Pledge, in which she prised to give away at least fifty percent of her wealth over her lifetime.

In an article she published on March 23, she stated that she had given US$3.9 billion to 465 nonprofits in the previous nine months. This means that over the last two years, Scott has donated at least $12 billion.

Scott has stated that her goal is “to support the needs of underrepresented people from groups of all kinds.”

Importantly, Scott adopts a "no strings attached" style of giving. This means that the nonprofits she donates have full control over how and where they distribute the funds.

The New York Times said that Scott has "turned traditional philanthropy on its head... by disbursing her money quickly and without much hoopla."

Readers, what do you think of Scott's efforts to help people? Would you like to see her ex-husband do more?

Please leave your comments in the section below.

