Photo by Joshua Woroniecki on Unsplash

After two years of the pandemic, travel is beginning to return to normal.

Airbnb recently released a report stating that "cross-border travel continues to recover, increasing from 20% of global gross nights booked in the first quarter to nearly 35% in the fourth quarter of 2021."

And having such a pent-up demand for travel, people are "are yearning for one-of-a-kind experiences by planning their trips around the variety of unique stays on Airbnb."

Accompanying the report, Airbnb released a list of the 'most bookmarked' properties in each state. This is the property that most people save to their wishlist of places to stay in. So I thought it would be fun to look at the most popular Airbnb in Colorado.

Rocky Mountain treehouse

In Colorado, the most popular Airbnb is located in Carbondale in Garfield County, about 160 miles from Denver. The town is 15 minutes from Glenwood Springs, a popular resort town in the Rock Mountains home to the largest hot springs in the world.

It certainly offers a unique experience.

The Rocky Mountain Treehouse was built in 1971 and is attached to four 100 foot spruce trees and rests 25 feet off the ground with a winding rock staircase leading to the front door. The property sits on two acres with Cattle Creek running under it.

It has an average guest rating of 4.84, with many reviews raving about the peace and tranquility of the accommodation.

If you want to check out this spectacular property, you may need some luck as there are limited dates available through the end of this year.

Readers, what is on your travel wishlist this year? Are there any Airbnbs that you have seen that you have bookmarked to stay at?

Please leave your comments below.