The most popular Airbnb in Mississippi

Photo by yousef alfuhigi on Unsplash
Despite a global pandemic, 21 million people visited Mississippi in 2020, spending $5.65B, according to the Mississippi Tourism Association. That resulted in over 106,000 jobs in the state, making the tourism and hospitality industry the fourth largest employment sector.

According to Coastal Mississippi, the state was the top travel spending market in the nation in 2020, despite COVID-19 restrictions in place for much of the year.

And it seems that this year with people safer to travel, these figures will increase again.

So where is the most popular place to stay?

Each year, Airbnb releases a list of the 'most bookmarked' properties in each state. These are the properties that most people save to their wishlist of places to stay in. It's like a dream bucket list of places to stay at.

With so many visitors wanting to visit Mississippi this year, I thought it would be fun to look at the most popular Airbnb in the state.

Eco-Beach House in the Trees

The most popular Airbnb in Mississippi is located in Waveland, Hancock County. The town got its name "Waveland" because people would sit on their porches and wave to passers-by.

The property is 0.75 acres and only has neighbors to the east. Bay St Louis is a leisurely 3-mile bike ride, and it is a 55-minute drive to New Orleans.

The house is fourteen feet off the ground and nestled in a Live Oak tee. It is ideal for nature lovers as most of the year, the native garden is buzzing with birds, butterflies, and hummingbirds. Beach lovers will be glad it is just two blocks from the beach.

It has an average guest rating of 4.96, with many reviews raving about the property's uniqueness.

If you want to check out this spectacular property, you may need some luck as limited dates are available through the end of this year.

Readers, what is on your travel plans for 2022? Are you looking to travel within Mississippi?

Please leave your comments below.

