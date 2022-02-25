San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Restaurants Nominated For Prestigous Award

Ash Jurberg

Photo by Johnathan Macedo on Unsplash

Today the semi-finalists were announced for the James Beard 2022 Restaurant and Chef Awards. The James Beard Foundation's Restaurant and Chef Awards were established in 1991 and are highly respected in the culinary and hospitality industries.

Each person or entity honored by the James Beard Foundation exemplifies "a demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive."

It should be no surprise that San Antonio chefs and restaurants have been recognized yet again; after all, in 2017, it was named one of only two UNESCO cities of gastronomy in the United States.

Let's take a look at the nominees from San Antonio.

The nominees

Mixtli Progressive Mexican Culinaria is a semi-finalist in two categories.

Pastry chef Sofia Tejeda is a semifinalist for "Best Pastry Chef," and the restaurant is a semifinalist for "Outstanding Restaurant." Mixtli is the only restaurant in Texas nominated for "Outstanding Restaurant."

Mixtli is located at 812 S. Alamo St STE 103, San Antonio.

The High Street Wine Co. is a semi-finalist for "Outstanding Wine Program." It is a modern, rustic wine bar and bottle shop with a menu of by-the-glass options paired with small bites.

High Street Wine Co. is located at 302 Pearl Pkwy UNIT 104

David Cáceres of La Panadería has been nominated for "Outstanding Baker."

Along with his brothers José, David Cáceres opened bakery-cafe La Panadería in 2014 to share his Mexican heritage and love for baking. They have since expanded to three locations in San Antonio.

La Panaderia locations:

8305 Broadway, Alamo Heights

301 E. Houston St, Downtown

17030 Fiesta Texas Dr. Suite 105, La Cantera Heights

The awards will be announced on June 13th at a ceremony in Chicago.

Let's hope that we get a few winners from the list above.

Readers, what do you think? Have you been to the venues above, and do you agree with their nominations?

Please leave your comments below.

