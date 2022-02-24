Seattle residents want more homes built, to offset rising house prices.

Photo by R ARCHITECTURE on Unsplash

Will you need to be a millionaire to purchase a house in Seattle's booming real estate market? It seems like you may soon need to be.

Seattle's median listing home price was $915,340 in January 2022, which is an increase of 13.4% over January 2021. It is also home to Hunts Point - the third most expensive city in the United States to purchase a property in 2021. In this Eastside town, the typical home value of homes is $7,124,993.

Given these statistics, it isn't surprising that the "majority of residents surveyed in Washington’s largest metro and suburban areas are concerned about rising housing costs."

Zillow, an American online real-estate marketplace company, surveyed residents in the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue area to ascertain their thoughts on the Seattle real estate market. They found that 73% of Seattle-area residents were concerned about rising prices.

“The conditions are becoming increasingly challenging for first-time homebuyers, who will have to compete against more experienced buyers who are willing to do whatever it takes to win.” Daryl Fairweather,Chief Economist for Redfin

So what is the solution to these rising prices?

One is to allow small and medium-sized apartments in neighborhoods to create more affordable housing options. And it seems that Seattle residents believe this is a good option.

According to the survey, residents were most likely to say they supported allowing modest densification measures such as accessory dwelling units (72% approval), followed by duplexes and triplexes (66% approval).

53% of Seattle residents said they would support a multi-family residence, such as an apartment building built in their neighborhood.

Readers, what do you think? Would you be comfortable having more dwellings built in your neighborhood to provide more affordable housing options? Do you have other suggestions for reducing the significant price increases in the Seattle housing market?

