Lighting Up San Antonio - An Illuminating Review

Photo taken by the author

Each year around Christmas time, there are many great light displays in San Antonio. Personally, I love taking in the Riverwalk or the lights at the San Antonio Zoo.

This year I was excited when a new light show was announced- Lightscape. This new event was to be held at the San Antonio Botanical Gardens. Lightscape had previously sold out in Chicago and was coming to Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, and San Antonio for this holiday season.

The San Antonio version was set to feature magical light displays along a one-mile path winding through the Botanical Gardens.

Eagerly I booked tickets for our family as a pre-Christmas gift.

Photo taken by the author

Clearly, I wasn't the only person in San Antonio with this idea, as many of the time slots were sold out. In fact, demand was so high that guests were directed to park at the University of the Incarnate Word and take a designated free shuttle to the gardens.

We had selected a 6 p.m entry time, which required taking a 5:30 p.m shuttle. We arrived at the Botanical Gardens at 5:45 p.m; just as the sun was setting, and luckily were allowed to enter early.

The advantage of obtaining an early time slot meant fewer people were in the gardens allowing plenty of time to take Instagram-worthy photos. The dazzling light displays were created by both Texan and international artists, and the local touch was certainly present in the beautiful field of glowing Texas bluebonnets.

Photo taken by the author

There were opportunities to enjoy food and drinks throughout the walk- I couldn't resist a margarita. There was even a section for attendees to roast s'mores.

The trail ended at the show-stopping Cathedral of Light, "an impressive towering cathedral arch tunnel sparkling with 100,000 lights."

Photo taken by the author

The casual walk took us about an hour, including margarita stops, and was well worth the admission price.

I hope that Lightscape returns to San Antonio next Christmas, and it can become an annual tradition.

Readers- did any of you visit Lightscape? If so, what were your thoughts? Please let us know in the comments below.