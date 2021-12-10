San Antonio Will Get Its First Taste Of Winter This Weekend

Photo by Vidar Nordli-Mathisen on Unsplash

San Antonio residents enjoying the current warm weather better be ready for near freezing conditions this weekend.

The National Weather Service says that temperatures may drop into the 30s over the weekend, along with the chance for freezing temperatures.

While near-record high temps will be recorded on Friday, the weather will still turn, and San Antonio will experience its first freezing temperatures of the winter. A cold front is expected on Friday night, ensuring a chilly start to our weekend.

Image from weather.gov

On Sunday, San Antonio can expect a low of just 36, while Austin will be even colder at 31.

Thankfully the weather won't be anywhere near as bad as the severe winter storm that hit San Antonio and Texas in February, which knocked out power to more than two million people. The cold caused energy demand in Texas to hit a record winter high, and the power grid couldn't meet the energy demands of Texans.

By the time we all head back to work on Monday, the weather should start warming up again.

At least the cold weather makes it feel a little more like Christmas!