The number one dating question asked by Texans

Dating can be tricky, and so many people turn to the internet to find assistance with their relationships and dating lives.

Earlier this year, CenturyLinkQuote released their third annual report examining each state's "most-Googled relationship questions. " The report looked at what people across the United States want to know when it comes to relationships.

According to the company, "to find each state’s burning love question, the team at CenturyLinkQuote used Google search volume to determine which question was asked the most."

And it seems that people in Texas are seeking an answer that differs from most of the country.

The most googled questions

The report found that twenty states had the same number one most-Googled question: "What are the best dating apps?"

The second most common question - which seven states asked the most was "How to kiss?" It seems that people in Utah, Wyoming, and Idaho aren't learning because it was the third year in a row that was the most asked relationship question in those states.

I'm glad people in Texas don't need advice on this subject, but here are a few tips if you are unsure!

What do people in Texas need advice on?

Once we meet someone we are interested in, people in Texas are unsure when to text them.

The most googled dating question in 2021 in Texas is "When to text back?" It was also the most common question in Texas in 2020.

We aren't the only state wondering when to send a text. It was also the most common question asked in Alabama, Kentucky, Michigan, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

It can be a dilemma- you don't want to appear too keen. But on the flip side, you won't want to seem rude.

OK, what's the answer?

To save you the trouble of Googling the answer, I did it for you. (I guess that's one more search that counts for Texas.)

According to experts, the rule of thumb is to text someone within 24 hours after a first date.

"When it comes to texting after a first date, you should text no later than the next day to say you had a great time or to thank them for their time. Most people will text within a few hours of arriving home and thank their date." Susan Trombetti, a matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking.

Readers, what do you think? Are you surprised what dating advice people in Texas ask for? And what is your rule for texting someone back?

