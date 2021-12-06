Houston, TX

Experts Warn: Houston At Risk of Severe Storm Damages

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ddTS7_0dEpieVH00
Photo by Wade Austin Ellis on Unsplash

In the first nine months of 2021, there were eighteen weather and climate disasters costing more than $1 billion each, according to a report from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association. This was a record-high number of severe events.

CoreLogic, a property information analytics and data provider, recently released a report highlighting the cities most at risk of damage from severe storms. Across the United States, almost 8 million homes are at risk of damage from hurricane storms. And the news wasn't good for the residents of Houston. Houston is the 8th most climate-endangered city in the United States.

The report found that over 260,000 single-family homes are at risk of damage from storm surges in the Houston metropolitan area. The predicted cost of this is almost 57 billion dollars.

In addition to damage from storm surges, the report also outlines the risk of homes being damaged from hurricane winds. In Houston, almost 2 million homes are at risk for hurricane winds with the potential to cause 500 billion dollars in damage.

Houston residents will remember Hurricane Harvey, which made landfall as a Category 4 storm in August 2017. It caused extensive damage across Houston and Harris County, tragically leading to over 100 deaths.

It seems little has been done since Hurricane Harvey to reduce the chance of future hurricanes.

The 2017, 4th (U.S.) National Climate Assessment notes, “neither global efforts to mitigate the causes of climate change nor regional efforts to adapt to the impacts currently approach the scales needed to avoid substantial damages to the U.S. economy, environment, and human health and well-being over the coming decades.”

How to best prepare for future storms

So what can the people of Houston to do best prepare for future storms? Below are a few tips.

1. Keep your trees trimmed. This will prevent them from falling over when a storm hits.

2. Have a backup generator in place.

3. Prepare an evacuation plan- and remember to include your pets in this!

4. Have extra supplies of water, gas, clothing, blankets, and batteries on hand.

5. Check the weather and listen to the advice of experts.

Readers, what tips do you have for people in Houston to prepare their properties and reduce their risk of severe storm damage?

Please let share in the comments section below.

