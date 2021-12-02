Operation Lone Star: 10,000 Texas State Troopers head to the border

Image from WikiCommons images

"10,000 National Guard and Texas state troopers deployed to the border for Operation Lone Star. Biden created a crisis at our southern border. Texas is fixing it." Texas Governor Greg Abbott

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has deployed 10,000 state troopers and National Guard units to the border with Mexico. The deployment is part of Operation Lone Star - a joint effort between the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Military.

In March, Operation Lone Star was launched by Governor Abbott to combat the smuggling of people and drugs into Texas.

“The crisis at our southern border continues to escalate because of Biden Administration policies that refuse to secure the border and invite illegal immigration. Texas supports legal immigration but will not be an accomplice to the open border policies that cause, rather than prevent, a humanitarian crisis in our state and endanger the lives of Texans. We will surge the resources and law enforcement personnel needed to confront this crisis.” Gov Abbott at the launch of Operation Lone Star.

Earlier this week, the Texas General Land Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety signed a lease agreement that authored the construction of a border wall in part of the Rio Grande Valley.

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush made the annoucement.

"Washington continues to ignore the Biden administration's border crisis, leaving Texans no choice but to take matters into our own hands. Lease revenue for this land directly benefits the most important asset in Texas – our schoolchildren. As the border crisis continues to escalate, the lives of Texans are being endangered, and we are at serious risk of losing revenue generated from leased lands along the Texas-Mexico border. I thank DPS for their partnership on this critical issue – working together, we will secure our border.” George P Bush

With the race for Governor expected to be a close call between Abbott and his expected Democrat opponent, Beto O'Rourke, border security is expected to be a hot topic.

