McConaughey to make a call on whether to run for Texas Gov

Ash Jurberg

Many people in Texas are waiting for Matthew McConaughey to announce whether he will run for Texas Governor in 2022. As speculation builds, the latest poll conducted from November 9-16 by the Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas Tyler shows the Texan actor well ahead of Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke.

In the meantime, McConaughey kept his name in the spotlight this week when he was named Philanthropist of the Year by The Hollywood Reporter. He received the award for his ongoing work with his Just Keep Living Foundation, which McConaughey and his wife, Camila, started in 2008.

It runs programs across 40 Title I schools focusing on fitness, mental health, teamwork, and community service. In addition, in March, he ran the We’re Texas concert that raised $7.7 million for victims of the devastating winter storm Uri.

In an interview with the magazine, he spoke about his regular philanthropic work, but one question captured the attention of many Texans, including myself. McConaughey was asked if he was going to run for Texas Governor and take on Abbott and O'Rourke.

He answered as follows:

"It’s a whole new thing. I prepare for everything. I’m a big preparer. I am not until I am — OK? Is this something I’ve been thinking about for 20 years, and I know what I want to do, but I’m just holding on to my answer? No. It’s a new embassy of leadership that I have really been doing my diligence to study, to look into, to question what it is, what would it be for me. Not the question of, “Hey, do you think I could win?” No. Let’s talk about what Texas politics is. Talk about a policy statement. I’m a storyteller. I’m a CEO. But being CEO of a state? Am I best equipped for the people in the state, and for my family and myself? There’s a great sacrifice that comes with a decision. That’s what I’ve been doing, and there’s no tease to it. There’s me doing my diligence, and I will let you know shortly."

Given the deadline to nominate is December 13, McConaughey has little time to wait.

The polls show he is popular, but the actual test will be if he nominates to see if his popularity translates to votes. And there is still debate over whether he would run as a Republican or a Democrat if he did nominate.

I guess we will all know very soon.

Readers, do you think he should run? And if so, can he prevent current Texas Gov, Greg Abbott, from winning.

As always, please leave your comments in the section below.

politicstexaselectionbusinessgovernment

