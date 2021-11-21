The 10 most expensive cities in Texas

Ash Jurberg

Photo by Atikh Bana on Unsplash

Earlier this month, Doxothe only bill-paying service released its Regional Bill Comparison, a detailed look at what Americans spend on bills. Those bills include everything from mortgage payments and the nine most common non-housing-related bills. These include auto loans, auto insurance, utilities (water, gas, electric, waste), health insurance, life insurance, cable internet & phone, mobile phone, alarm & security, and dental insurance.

We believe transparent bill-pay information is important for all parties involved: billers, municipalities, and consumers. Municipalities need to understand the cost of living in their area as they manage policy. Billers need to understand the average consumers pay for their services by geographic region, and consumers can use the information when comparing their own bills to determine if there are additional ways to save money. If they are paying more than the average, they should look into why that is.” Jim Kreyenhagen, doxo’s VP of Marketing & Consumer Services.

Texas ranking

Texas is about average in terms of costs. It ranked in 21st place out of the 50 states. The average monthly bills cost in Texas is $1,888 per month. This is one dollar below the national average.

There were a couple of statistics that stood out for me when reviewing these figures. Firstly Texans spend an average of $1412 each month on mortgages. This is considerably higher than the United States average of $1279.

However, in better news, Texans spent $255 a month on utilities which is far below the US average of $366 a month.

Now let's take a look at the top 10 most expensive cities in Texas.

1. Austin

It is probably no surprise that Austin is the most expensive city to live in within Texas. Monthly bills in our state capital are 21.7% higher than the national average. As a result, Austin was the 43rd most expensive city to live in within the United States.

Average Monthly Payments $2300


2. Brenham

Average Monthly Payments $2,182

3. Dallas/ Fort Worth

Average Monthly Payments $2,103

4. Houston

Average Monthly Payments $2,080

5. Midland

Average Monthly Payments $2,037

6. Lubbock

Average Monthly Payments $1,999

7. College Station

Average Monthly Payments $1,890

8. San Antonio

Average Monthly Payments $1,875

9. Odessa

Average Monthly Payments $1,859

10. Amarillo

Average Monthly Payments $1,853

The most affordable places in Texas are generally the smaller cities and towns. The most affordable city in Texas is Zappata, where residents pay only $1249 on average for their monthly household bills. This is 33.9% below the national average. In second place is Pecos, where residents spend $1297 per month.

If you live in Austin ad worry about the cost, then be grateful; you don't live in San Jose, California, where residents spend an average of $3,080 per month on bills.

Readers, do any of these statistics surprise you? Do you believe your city is too expensive, or are you comfortable with the monthly spend on bills?

Please let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

