Atlanta, GA

The richest self-made woman in Atlanta

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ivtik_0czv2qGM00
Image from WikiCommons images

Recently Forbes released their annual Top 100 list of the richest self-made women. The list consists of the 100 most successful women entrepreneurs and executives in the United States.

To make the list in 2021, a net worth of $225 million was required. This was a significant increase from the $150 million net worth needed last year.

I have been writing a series on these inspiring women, and today it's time to look at the richest self-made woman in Atlanta.

The richest self-made woman in Atlanta

Sara Blakely is the founder and owner of Spanx. The success of the company has made her a billionaire- her current net worth is $1.3 billion. This places her at 39th on the Forbes list and also makes her the richest self-made woman in Atlanta.

Blakely was born in Florida in 1971 and earned a communication degree from Florida State University. After graduating, she worked briefly at Walt Disney World before moving into a sales role at an office supply company called Danka.

While working in the Florida heat, she found the design and appearance of the pantyhose she was forced to wear lacking and decided to experiment with her own designs.

Blakely moved to Atlanta in 1998 and spent the next two years researching her hosiery idea. Finally, in 2000, Blakely launched Spanx from her apartment in Atlanta.

The product was a success from that start being picked up by Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdales, and Saks before being featured by Oprah Winfrey as one of her favorite things. This allowed Blakely to quit her job at Danka and focus full-time on Spanx.

"Everything about my journey to get Spanx off the ground entailed me having to be a salesperson--from going to the hosiery mills to get a prototype made to calling Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus. I had to position myself to get five minutes in the door with buyers." Sara Blakely

In 2012, Blakely made history when she became the youngest self-made female billionaire in the world. In October 2021, the Blackstone Group acquired a majority stake in Spanx, Inc, which valued Spanx at 1.2 billion US-Dollar.

Outside of Spanx, Blakely is part of the ownership group that acquired the NBA franchise the Atlanta Hawks in 2015.

Philanthropy

Blakely launched the Sara Blakley Foundation in 2006, which aims to help women through education and entrepreneurial training and awards scholarships around the world.

She was also the first female billionaire to join the Giving Pledge started by Bill Gates and Warren Buffett. This pledge is made by the world's wealthiest to donate most of their wealth. Last year, Blakely pledged to give $5,000,000 to support female-run small businesses.

"My dad encouraged us to fail growing up. He would ask us what we failed at that week. If we didn't have something, he would be disappointed. It changed my mindset at an early age that failure is not the outcome--failure is not trying. Don't be afraid to fail." Sara Blakely

Blakely is an inspiring story not only for aspiring entrepreneurs in Atlanta but across the world.

Readers, have any of you met Sara Blakely or worked for Spanx? What was the experience like?

Please leave your comments in the section below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
businessentrepreneuratlantafashionstartup

Comments / 29

Published by

Writing on politics, sports, business, and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
16264 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Texas State

Texans should be ready for another winter storm

"For our friends in the Southern Great Plains, including Texas and Oklahoma, we are sorry to report that late January may bring some potentially frigid and flaky weather like you experienced last winter. Hopefully, it won’t be as robust, but it doesn’t hurt to be prepared.” Farmers Almanac.

Read full story
10 comments
Texas State

More jobs for Texas! Abbott announces $17 billion foreign investment

Today Texas Governor, Greg Abbott announced that Samsung Electronics would build a new semiconductor manufacturing facility in Taylor. According to Abbott, Samsung's investment is almost $17 billion investment and will be the largest foreign direct investment in Texas on record.

Read full story
18 comments
San Antonio, TX

7 top places to see the holiday lights in San Antonio

It's less than five weeks until Christmas, which means holiday lights are on display around San Antonio. For me, as soon as I see the lights around San Antonio, it starts to feel like Christmas. People get an extra spring in their step knowing that Santa will be visiting soon.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

McConaughey to make a call on whether to run for Texas Gov

Many people in Texas are waiting for Matthew McConaughey to announce whether he will run for Texas Governor in 2022. As speculation builds, the latest poll conducted from November 9-16 by the Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas Tyler shows the Texan actor well ahead of Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Matthew McConaughey would defeat Abbott and Beto according to latest Texas poll

Earlier this month, Beto O'Rourke the former Congressman from El Paso, officially entered the race for Texas Governor. O'Rourke is aiming to end Texas Gov Greg Abbott's bid for a third term.

Read full story
247 comments
Dallas, TX

The richest woman in Dallas

Recently I have been writing articles on the wealthiest people in major cities across the United States. Today it is time to take a look at the richest woman in Dallas. That title belongs to Margot Birmingham Perot- the widow of the late technology entrepreneur and presidential candidate H. Ross Perot, Sr.

Read full story
13 comments
Nashville, TN

The richest self-made woman in Nashville

Recently Forbes released their annual Top 100 list of the richest self-made women. The list consists of the 100 most successful women entrepreneurs and executives in the United States.

Read full story
37 comments
Texas State

The 10 most expensive cities in Texas

Earlier this month, Doxothe only bill-paying service released its Regional Bill Comparison, a detailed look at what Americans spend on bills. Those bills include everything from mortgage payments and the nine most common non-housing-related bills. These include auto loans, auto insurance, utilities (water, gas, electric, waste), health insurance, life insurance, cable internet & phone, mobile phone, alarm & security, and dental insurance.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Watch out for this venomous creature in Texas

At first sight, it looks like a wig. The hair looks like that of a Persian cat. It certainly doesn't look dangerous. But looks can be very deceiving. The colorful creature pictured above is known as a southern flannel moth or an asp caterpillar, and the venom it contains in its spikes can leave people in hospital.

Read full story
3 comments
Fort Wayne, IN

The richest woman in Fort Wayne

Recently Forbes released their Top 100 list of the richest self-made women. The list consists of the 100 most successful women entrepreneurs and executives in the United States, all of whom earned their fortunes through hard work.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Matthew McConaughey opens up on vaccines and Texas abortion law

"[The CDC] just said we could vaccinate kids. I want to trust in the science. Do I think there's any kind of scam or conspiracy theory? Hell no I don't. We all gotta get off that narrative. It's scary. Right now, I'm not vaccinating mine."

Read full story
451 comments
Madison, WI

The 2 richest women in Madison, WI

Recently Forbes released their annual Top 100 list of the richest self-made women. The list consists of the 100 most successful women entrepreneurs and executives in the United States.

Read full story
6 comments
Denver, CO

The Denver entrepreneur who made this year's Richest Self-Made Women list

Recently Forbes released their annual Top 100 list of the richest self-made women. The list consists of the 100 most successful women entrepreneurs and executives in the United States.

Read full story
22 comments
Oklahoma City, OK

The richest woman in Oklahoma City

Recently Forbes released their annual Top 100 list of the richest self-made women. The list consists of the 100 most successful women entrepreneurs and executives in the United States.

Read full story
21 comments
Miami, FL

No more masks: Miami's largest school district drops mask mandate

“On the basis of current health conditions, which are dramatically improved, effective tomorrow parents can access the parent opt-out form from any elementary or K-8 school in Miami-Dade," Miami-Dade County School Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

Read full story
Austin, TX

The 4 Austin residents on this year's Richest Self-Made Women list

Recently Forbes released their annual Top 100 list of the richest self-made women. The list consists of the 100 most successful women entrepreneurs and executives in the United States.

Read full story
2 comments
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio business ranks 9th on Fortune list

This week Fortune released their 2021 ranking of the nation’s 100 fastest-growing companies. The list ranks companies based on a number of factors, including revenue growth rate, earnings per share growth rate, and three-year annualized total return for the year ended June 30.

Read full story
Fargo, ND

The richest person in Fargo, ND

Recently Forbes released a list of all the billionaires in the United States. While some familiar names are at the top of the list, I always like to look for interesting stories that stand out amongst the lucky people on the list to share with readers.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy