7 top places to see the holiday lights in San Antonio

Ash Jurberg

It's less than five weeks until Christmas, which means holiday lights are on display around San Antonio. For me, as soon as I see the lights around San Antonio, it starts to feel like Christmas. People get an extra spring in their step knowing that Santa will be visiting soon.

For those of you wanting to catch some holiday lights, below are seven of my San Antonio favorites.

1. San Antonio Zoo

My wife's grandmother worked at the San Antonio zoo for many years, so I'm a little biased. But the Zoo Lights are my personal favorite. What could be better than combing a trip to see the animals with a magical wonderland?

This year the zoo has added two new 32 foot LED trees as well as a new Holiday Sing-Along Express train ride.

Open: November 19 to January 2.

Information: San Antonio Zoo

2. The Riverwalk

The famous holiday lights started earlier this year- commencing on November 12. The official televised lighting ceremony in the Arneson River Theatre will take place on Friday, November 26, to kick off the holidays at the annual Ford Holiday River Parade.

This year there will be over 100,000 lights draped over the trees that line the River Walk.

Open: November 12 to January 10

Information: The Riverwalk

3. The University of the Incarnate Word

The annual Light the Way Holiday Festival at the University of the Incarnate Word is back this year with live music, food trucks, Shoppers' Lane, childrens' activities, and meet and greets with Santa. In addition, there are a million twinkling lights and a fireworks display to end the night.

Last year the event was drive-through only, so it's great to have this event back to normal.

Open Festival November 20. The lights stay up until mid-January

Information: The University of the Incarnate Word

4. SeaWorld San Antonio

SeaWorld San Antonio is laying claim to the largest Christmas light display in Texas. The theme park will have over 9 million twinkling lights on display across its 250 acres. Each of its 12 lands will have a different holiday theme twist

Open November 11 to January 2

Information: SeaWorld San Antonio

5. Six Flags Fiesta Texas

San Antonio's other theme park is also joining in the holiday fun. While they don't have as many lights as SeaWorld- their website claims there will still be millions of lights on display.

Open November 20 to January 2

Information: Six Flags Fiesta Texas

6. San Antonio Botanical Gardens

A new Christmas lights show will be on display at the San Antonio Botanical Gardens. The show, which is called Lightscape, was sold out in both the United Kingdom and Chicago and now comes to our city.

According to the website, "guests will be enchanted by magical light displays set along a beautifully illuminated one-mile path winding through the Botanical Garden. These captivating illuminations will dazzle the senses, and the show will proudly include installations unique to Texas created by local and international artists. The trail will feature a one-of-a-kind experience blending new works, including a field of Texas bluebonnets, with guest-favorites, such as the show-stopping Winter Cathedral, an impressive towering cathedral arch tunnel sparkling with 100,000 lights."

Open: November 19 to January 2

Information: San Antonio Botanical Gardens

7. Your local neighborhood

While I love all of the above options, nothing beats walking around my local neighborhood and admiring the lights on display. Some look professional, some are more low-key, but they are all done with pride and a festive spirit. I like to visit different neighborhoods around San Antonio and see what lights are on display.

Readers, what are your favorite holiday lights in San Antonio? Please let us know in the comments below.

