The 4 Austin residents who made this year's Richest Self-Made Women list

Photo by Laura Chouette on Unsplash

Recently Forbes released their annual Top 100 list of the richest self-made women. The list consists of the 100 most successful women entrepreneurs and executives in the United States.

To make the list in 2021, a net worth of $225 million was required, which was a big jump from the $150 million net worth needed last year.

There are many famous names on the list, but today I thought we would take a quick look at the four women who live in Austin who made this year's list.

From Bangkok to Austin

The top of the Austin self-made richest list is Thai Lee. Lee is also 6th in the United States.

Thai Lee is the CEO of IT provider SHI International, which has 20,000-plus customers, including Boeing and AT&T. She was born in Bangkok and moved to the US for high school. She bought SHI in 1989 for less than $1 million, an intelligent investment considering it nows has over $10.7 billion in sales.

The success of SHI International has helped contribute to Thai's net worth of $4.1billion.

"We have no executive parking. We don't have a special executive compensation plan. We try to make sure that everybody feels valued." Thai Lee

The youngest female unicorn

Another Austin billionaire is one many of you will be familiar with- Whitney Wolfe Herd.

Whitney is the co-founder and CEO of Bumble Inc., which operates two online dating apps: Bumble and Badoo. Having worked at Tinder, Whitney left in controversial circumstances to form her own dating app- in which women make the first move.

It has been an enormous success, and when Bumble Inc went public on February 11, 2021, she became the youngest self-made woman billionaire in the US. She is now worth $1.3 billion.

"The power lunch is no longer just for men. We all deserve a seat at the table." Whitney Wolfe Herd

The jewelry queen

Coming in third in Austin and 35th overall is Kendra Scott.

Scott began making jewelry out of her spare bedroom in Austin back in 2002. Since then, Kendra Scott has expanded to have over 100 stores across the United States. The business is now valued at over $1 billion, and Kendra has a personal net worth of $800 million.

“Entrepreneurs need to be willing to try their ideas even though they may not succeed. It is important to surround oneself with people who believe in you to get support during difficult times.” Kendra Scott

The great tech turnaround

Lisa Su was born in Taiwan and came to the United States as a young child. She is the CEO of the semiconductor firm Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and she has been responsible for one of the biggest turnarounds in a technology firm.

Since she took over at AMD in 2014, the share price has increased more than 25 times, leading to a $110 billion market capitalization as of early July 2021.

She is placed at number 52 on the Self-Made Richest List and is worth $600 million.

Other Texans on the list

Robyn Jones is the co-founder and vice-chairman of Goosehead Insurance. She lives in Forth Worth and is worth $1.3 billion.

April Anthony founded Encompass Home Health & Hospice in 1998, which she sold for $750 million. She lives in Dallas and is worth $760 million.

Kathleen Hildreth cofounded Texas aviation maintenance company M1 Support Services in 2003. She has a net worth of $480 million and lives in Aubrey.

Gwynne Shotwell is the president and COO of SpaceX, the commercial space exploration company founded by Elon Musk. She lives in Jonesboro and has a net worth of $460 million.

Readers, have you met or worked for any of these inspiring women? What was the experience like?

As always, please leave your comments in the section below.