Abbott or O'Rourke? Texan voters still can't decide

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cuSc4_0ckozunO00
Image from WikiCommons images

"Abbott’s shift to the hard-right may have imperiled his governorship.”

It is twelve months until Texans return to the polls to choose the Texas State Governor. Current Texas Gov Greg Abbott is seeking a third term, but according to the latest poll released by the Texan Hispanic Policy Foundation, he has a tough fight on his hands.

Governor Abbott has shored up his right flank and stands firmly on solid ground with Republican primary voters. But based on our data, it appears that he has achieved this objective by cutting deeply into his support with Texans who vote in the general election. Much can happen over the course of the year, but these numbers show that not only can we expect a competitive general election, but that Abbott’s shift to the hard-right may have imperiled his governorship.” Jason Villalba, Chairman and CEO of the Texan Hispanic Policy Foundation.

Although Beto O'Rourke, the former Congressman from El Paso, has not yet announced a run, it is expected he will be the Democratic nominee. The poll shows Republican Abbott favored by 44% of voters, just marginally ahead of O’Rourke, who was preferred by 43% of voters.

It seems the governor race will boil down to Abbott or O'Rourke. While there has been much speculation about the run by Texan actor Matthew McConaughey, it is considered unlikely that he will nominate. Even if he does, the latest poll shows the actor would only receive 9% of the vote.

This is a significant change from the poll conducted by The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler in June. That poll showed that Abbott was the preferred choice of Governor by 39% of Texans; McConaughey was just behind at 38%.

But while McConaughey's popularity amongst potential voters has dropped, the rise of O'Rourke shows that Texas Gov Abbott still has a big fight on his hands.

Readers, what do you think? Who would win in a race between Abbott and O'Rourke? Do you believe Abbott has pushed too far, right? And are you keen to see McConaughey enter the race?

As always, please leave your comments in the section below.

