Phoenix, AZ

The 8 top ranked companies to work for in Phoenix

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kFAmn_0cjUrwI700
Photo by Mateus Campos Felipe on Unsplash

Recently Zippia released a list of the best companies to work for headquartered in and around Phoenix. This list was calculated using data on salaries, company financial health, and employee diversity.

Using this data, these were the eight best companies to work for in the Phoenix metro area in 2021.

1. Cable One

Employees: 2,750

Cable One is an American broadband communications provider. Although it has its headquarters in Phoenix, it actually does not service the Phoenix area. It rebranded as Spotlight in 2019.

2. Sunstate Equipment

Employees: 1,000

Sunstate Equipment provides state-of-the-art equipment and tool rentals for construction, industrial, warehousing, and special event companies. The company scored high for diversity, with 42.1% of employees coming from ethnic minorities.

3. Western Alliance Bancorporation

Employees: 1,915

Founded in 1995, Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company that offers deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services for businesses.

4. Shamrock Foods

Employees: 5,000

Shamrock Foods is one of the Top 10 largest foodservice distributors nationwide and serves restaurant, hospitality, and institutional foodservice customers throughout the Western US. Shamrock Foods was founded in 1922 and is now led by the third generation of McClelland family leadership

5. Arizona Public Service

Employees: 6,000

Arizona Public Service (APS) is the largest electric utility in Arizona. It is the principal subsidiary of publicly traded Pinnacle West Capital Corporation. It was initially formed in 1884 as the Phoenix Light and Fuel Company.

6. Snell & Wilmer

Employees: 950

Founded in 1938, Snell & Wilmer is a full-service business law firm with more than 450 attorneys practicing in 15 locations. Snell & Wilmer is the largest law firm in Arizona and the western region.

7. Aspect Software

Employees: 2,100

Aspect Software was an American multinational call center technology and customer experience company. In May 2021, Aspect merged with Noble to become ALVARIA

8. Avnet

Employees: 15,500

Avnet, Inc. is a distributor of electronic components headquartered in Phoenix and named after Charles Avnet, who founded the company in 1921. According to Zipia, the average employee at Avnet makes $83,098 per year.

Readers, what do you think of these top 8 businesses to work for in Phoenix? Do you agree? Have you worked at any of these organizations?

As always, please leave your comments in the section below.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Writing on politics, sports, business, and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
15331 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

The 2 Madison residents who made this year's Richest Self-Made Women list

Recently Forbes released their annual Top 100 list of the richest self-made women. The list consists of the 100 most successful women entrepreneurs and executives in the United States.

Read full story

The Denver resident who made this year's Richest Self-Made Women list

Recently Forbes released their annual Top 100 list of the richest self-made women. The list consists of the 100 most successful women entrepreneurs and executives in the United States.

Read full story
20 comments

San Antonio business ranks 9th on Fortune list

This week Fortune released their 2021 ranking of the nation’s 100 fastest-growing companies. The list ranks companies based on a number of factors, including revenue growth rate, earnings per share growth rate, and three-year annualized total return for the year ended June 30.

Read full story
Fargo, ND

The richest person in Fargo, ND

Recently Forbes released a list of all the billionaires in the United States. While some familiar names are at the top of the list, I always like to look for interesting stories that stand out amongst the lucky people on the list to share with readers.

Read full story
8 comments
Texas State

Abbott or O'Rourke? Texan voters still can't decide

"Abbott’s shift to the hard-right may have imperiled his governorship.”. It is twelve months until Texans return to the polls to choose the Texas State Governor. Current Texas Gov Greg Abbott is seeking a third term, but according to the latest poll released by the Texan Hispanic Policy Foundation, he has a tough fight on his hands.

Read full story
167 comments

The richest person in Anchorage, Alaska

Recently Forbes released a list of all the billionaires in the United States. While some familiar names are at the top of the list, I always like to look for interesting stories that stand out amongst the lucky people on the list to share with readers. And try to drill down to some local stories.

Read full story
6 comments
San Antonio, TX

The 7 highest ranked San Antonio workplaces for 2021

Recently the website Top Workplaces partnered with the San Antonio Express-News to recognize 94 Companies and Organizations in the San Antonio metro area as Top Workplaces for 2021.

Read full story
Texas State

Texas Gov Abbott uses trending anti-Biden phrase to push his anti vaccine mandate

"Biden's vaccine mandate is unconstitutional. Period. Texans shouldn't be forced to choose between their livelihood & a vaccine. I'm confident the Lone Star State will win any legal showdown my Executive Order may bring." Texas Gov Greg Abbott.

Read full story
119 comments
Columbus, OH

The richest person in Columbus, OH

Recently Forbes released a list of all the billionaires in the United States. While some familiar names are at the top of the list, I always like to look for interesting stories that stand out amongst the lucky people on the list to share with readers.

Read full story
30 comments

The richest person in Jacksonville, FL

Recently Forbes released a list of all the billionaires in the United States. While some familiar names are at the top of the list, I like to look for interesting stories that stand out amongst the lucky people on the list to share with readers.

Read full story
14 comments

The richest person in Kansas City, KS

Last week Forbes released their list of the 400 richest 400 people in the United States. Since that list was published, I have been writing articles on a number of these people, and in particular, looking at the richest person in major cities across the country.

Read full story
3 comments
Indianapolis, IN

The 2 billionaires who live in Indianapolis

Recently Forbes released their richest 400 list. This features the wealthiest 400 people in the United States. Since that list was published, I have been writing articles on a number of these people, and today it is time to look at the two people who made this list that live in Indianapolis.

Read full story
29 comments
Saint Petersburg, FL

The richest person in St. Petersburg, FL

Recently Forbes released a list of the 400 wealthiest people in the United States. While some familiar names are at the top of the list, I like to look for interesting stories that stand out amongst the lucky 400 people so I can share them with readers.

Read full story
25 comments
Boston, MA

The Boston billionaire who is giving away his fortune

Recently I have written a series of articles on billionaires. These have been researched based on the recent report by Forbes, which lists the 400 wealthiest people in the United States.

Read full story
52 comments
Chicago, IL

The richest person in Chicago

Recently Forbes released a list of the 400 wealthiest people in the United States. While some familiar names are at the top of the list, I like to look for interesting stories that stand out amongst the lucky 400 people so I can share them with readers.

Read full story
42 comments

The first ever Puerto Rican born billionaire

Recently Forbes released a list of the 400 wealthiest people in the United States. While some familiar names are at the top of the list, I like to look for interesting stories that stand out amongst the lucky 400 people so I can share them with readers.

Read full story
2 comments

Will Texas suffer from a food shortage this holiday season?

Texans will remember the severe winter weather we had in February. As a result, many homes lost power, and there were food shortages. Thankfully it was short-lived, but there are fears another significant food shortage could be on the horizon.

Read full story
5 comments

The richest person in Springfield, MO

Last week Forbes released their richest 400 list. This features the wealthiest 400 people in the United States. Since that list was published, I have been writing articles on a number of these people, and today it is time to look at a billionaire who lives in Springfield, Missouri.

Read full story
13 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy