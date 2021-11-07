The 8 top ranked companies to work for in Phoenix

Photo by Mateus Campos Felipe on Unsplash

Recently Zippia released a list of the best companies to work for headquartered in and around Phoenix. This list was calculated using data on salaries, company financial health, and employee diversity.

Using this data, these were the eight best companies to work for in the Phoenix metro area in 2021.

1. Cable One

Employees: 2,750

Cable One is an American broadband communications provider. Although it has its headquarters in Phoenix, it actually does not service the Phoenix area. It rebranded as Spotlight in 2019.

2. Sunstate Equipment

Employees: 1,000

Sunstate Equipment provides state-of-the-art equipment and tool rentals for construction, industrial, warehousing, and special event companies. The company scored high for diversity, with 42.1% of employees coming from ethnic minorities.

3. Western Alliance Bancorporation

Employees: 1,915

Founded in 1995, Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company that offers deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services for businesses.

4. Shamrock Foods

Employees: 5,000

Shamrock Foods is one of the Top 10 largest foodservice distributors nationwide and serves restaurant, hospitality, and institutional foodservice customers throughout the Western US. Shamrock Foods was founded in 1922 and is now led by the third generation of McClelland family leadership

5. Arizona Public Service

Employees: 6,000

Arizona Public Service (APS) is the largest electric utility in Arizona. It is the principal subsidiary of publicly traded Pinnacle West Capital Corporation. It was initially formed in 1884 as the Phoenix Light and Fuel Company.

6. Snell & Wilmer

Employees: 950

Founded in 1938, Snell & Wilmer is a full-service business law firm with more than 450 attorneys practicing in 15 locations. Snell & Wilmer is the largest law firm in Arizona and the western region.

7. Aspect Software

Employees: 2,100

Aspect Software was an American multinational call center technology and customer experience company. In May 2021, Aspect merged with Noble to become ALVARIA

8. Avnet

Employees: 15,500

Avnet, Inc. is a distributor of electronic components headquartered in Phoenix and named after Charles Avnet, who founded the company in 1921. According to Zipia, the average employee at Avnet makes $83,098 per year.

Readers, what do you think of these top 8 businesses to work for in Phoenix? Do you agree? Have you worked at any of these organizations?

As always, please leave your comments in the section below.