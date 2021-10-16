Chicago, IL

The richest person in Chicago

Ash Jurberg

Recently Forbes released a list of the 400 wealthiest people in the United States. While some familiar names are at the top of the list, I like to look for interesting stories that stand out amongst the lucky 400 people so I can share them with readers.

Today it is time to look at the man who is the wealthiest person in Chicago- at how he made his vast fortune and also what he is doing in the Chicago community to put his wealth to good use.

Ken Griffin has a net wealth of $20.5 billion, which makes him the 47th wealthiest person in the United States and the most affluent in Chicago.

Griffin was born in 1968 in Daytona Beach, Florida, and spent his childhood across Florida, Texas, and Wisconsin. He showed his entrepreneurialism early on, starting his first business out of his bedroom while he was still at high school. It was a discount mail-order education software firm called EDCOM.

He started studying Economics at Harvard in 1986 and started making a range of small investments, which allowed him to build some profits. He even convinced Harvard to enable him to put a satellite dish on his dorm roof so he could get real-time stock quotes. Then, at the age of 19 in1987, he launched his first fund with $265,000.

After Griffin moved to Chicago to work at Glenwood Capital Investments but after one year left to start his own business- Citadel, he was just 22 and was managing assets of $4.6 million. He continued to grow Citadel, and in 2003 he became the youngest self-made individual on the Forbes 400 with an estimated net worth of $650 million.

Citadel now manages $39 billion in assets and earned a profit of $2.36 billion during the first half of 2020. In addition, Citadel is responsible for one of five stock trades in the U.S.

My advice to every student who is trying to make a decision for the years immediately after graduation: take the opportunity that in your mind is the most rewarding, that you are most passionate about and that you find most interesting and save the rest of your life for being risk averse. Whatever you want to do, this is the time to pursue it. Twenty years from now, your freedom to take risks will be limited.“ Ken Griffin

Philanthropy

Griffin has undoubtedly worked very hard for his financial success, but one question readers always ask me is, "what has he done with his wealth to help the community?"

So let's have a look at Griffin's philanthropy.

He has had a particular focus on education.

Griffin has worked with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to promote charter schools in the U.S and fund tutoring. In addition, in 2014, Griffin donated $150 million donations to the financial aid program at Harvard University, which was the largest single donation ever made to Harvard at that time. He has also donated $125 million to support the Department of Economics of the University of Chicago,

"We all know that great leaders can create great successes…success for the Chicago public education fund is to bring great leaders into Chicago's public schools.“ Ken Griffin

Griffin has also donated to the following projects:

  • $1 million to the Obama Foundation
  • $5 million to provide Internet access to students in Miami.
  • $21.5 million to the Field Museum of Natural History
  • $125 million to the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago, the largest gift in the museum's history.
  • In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Griffin contributed $2.5 million to support food services for children in Chicago Public Schools.
  • $19 million addition to the Art Institute of Chicago
  • $40 million to the Museum of Modern Art in New York.
  • $20 million to the Norton Museum of Art.
  • In early 2020, Griffin funded the State Department's rescue of 800 U.S. citizens from Wuhan and also donated $45 million to community initiatives in Chicago and Miami.

Readers, have any of you met or worked for Ken Griffin? What was your experience like? As always, please your comments in the section below.

