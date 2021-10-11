The richest person in Dallas

Dallas, TX

Ash Jurberg

Photo by Dinielle De Veyra from Pexels

According to a report by Forbes, there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. Of those, 57 live in the great state of Texas. Dallas has 27 billionaires, followed by Houston with 17, Austin with ten, and San Antonio can boast three.

Of the 27 Dallas billionaires, you might expect a well-known name to be at the top of the list. Perhaps Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones or Mark Cuban. But, while these two Dallas residents have high profiles, another person claims the title of the wealthiest person in Dallas.

With a net worth of $9.9 billion, the wealthiest person in Dallas is Andrew Beal. His fortune places him at number 78 in the United States.

Beal was born in 1952 in Michigan and studied Mathematics at Michigan State University but didn't complete his degree. He initially repaired and sold televisions to earn money before focusing on real estate. In 1976, he attended an auction of federal properties in Washington, DC, and bid on an apartment building in Waco, TX. He purchased the building for $217,500 and made a nice profit when he sold it for more than $1 million three years later.

Following the purchase of the building, he moved to Texas at the age of 24 to study at Baylor University, but yet again, he dropped out prior to graduation so he could focus on his business endeavors.

"I had never been to Texas. My plan was to finish college at Baylor, but I got busy starting little businesses and never did."

One of those little businesses turned out to be very big.

In 1988, Beal opened a bank in Dallas, and by 2000, Beal Bank was the most profitable bank in the USA. Now Beal Bank has 37 total retail branches and retail locations and online banking and assets of over $8 billion.

When asked why he opened a bank in 1988 when other banks were failing, Beal said:

All the other banks were failing. What better time to start a bank? If everybody else is going broke, that simply means your competition is going away.

Philanthropy

When I write these articles, readers always ask me if the billionaire gives some of their wealth back to the community. Beal is well known for his philanthropy and has donated millions of dollars to colleges and charity sponsorships and prizes for science and math education. The fairs are sanctioned events of the International Science & Engineering Fair and open to students in grades 6 through 12.

Beal developed the Beal Conjecture in 1993 and has offered $1 million to anyone who could solve it. In nearly twenty years, no one has been able to.

He has also donated $1 million to the Perot Museum of Nature and Science in Dallas and donates computers to the Dallas Independent School District for student use.

Dallas readers, have any of you met or worked for Andrew Beal? What was it like? And has anyone attempted to solve his math problem to win $1 million?

As always, leave your comments in the section below.

