Palm Beach, FL

The richest person in Palm Beach, FL

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zwelJ_0cNBZWwu00
Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels

Recently Forbes released their list of the wealthiest 400 people in the United States. I admit I love reading through the list to find any motivational stories that stand out. Many of the billionaires on this list inherit their wealth, so I like to look for the stories of people who had to work hard to make their wealth. One story that is inspiring is that of Palm Beach resident Thomas Peterffy.

I think it's one worth sharing with the readers of Palm Beach and across Florida - who knows, it may inspire one reader to achieve their goals also.

The Palm Beach billionaire

Thomas Petterffy comes in at number 36 of the United States rich list. With a fortune of $21.9 billion, he is not only the wealthiest person in Palm Beach but also all of Florida.

Peterffy was born in a hospital basement during an air raid in Budapest, Hungary, in 1944. His father emigrated to the United States in 1956, and Peterffy followed him in 1965.

At the time, Peterffy's father had no room in his New York City apartment for him to live, so he gave his son $100 and told him to make something of himself. Peterffy, who couldn't speak English at the time, was left to fend for himself.

He got a job working as an architectural draftsman for an engineering firm. The firm purchased a new computer, and Peterffy volunteered to program it. He became an expert at programming and developed a financial modeling program.

"I grew up in socialist Hungary that was under Russian occupation. When I was 21 years old I was able to come to the United States. I did not speak English. I had to get a job and the only job that I could do was computer programming. I was able to read the manuals and the vocabulary was only about 100 words, so it was a lot easier to learn than English." Thomas Peterffy

The trading genius

Peterffy saved up his earnings and with that bought a seat on the American Stock Exchange, which would allow him to trade equity options using the software he had developed under the name of Interactive Brokers.

He was a financial modeling genius, and each day he would think of ways to improve his model. Finally, his system began to revolutionize the way traders worked as he developed algorithms to determine the best prices for options and used those on the trading floor. He was the first person to use handheld computers on the trading floor, and his automated processes gave him an advantage.

Interactive Brokers has since grown to become the largest electronic trading platform in the United States. The company serves over 720,000 client brokerage accounts, with $170.1 billion in customer equity. Peterffy currently owns 75% of Interactive Brokers.

I think the way a CEO runs his company is a reflection of his background. Business is a collection of processes, and my job is to automate those processes so that they can be done with the greatest amount of efficiency"

Peterffy now lives in Palm Beach and has more than 500,000 acres of real estate across his home state of Florida.

Not a bad effort for a man who came to America at the age of 21, with no English and had only $100 to his name. To rise to become the wealthiest person in Palm Beach and the 36th wealthiest in the entire country.

Palm Beach readers, have any of you met or dealt with Thomas Peterffy? What are your thoughts on his story? As always, please leave your comments in the section below.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 32

Published by

Writing on all things Texas. From politics to food from sports to current affairs- follow me for the latest updates

San Antonio, TX
14239 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Boston, MA

The Boston billionaire who is giving away his fortune

Recently I have written a series of articles on billionaires. These have been researched based on the recent report by Forbes, which lists the 400 wealthiest people in the United States.

Read full story
33 comments
Las Vegas, NV

The richest person in Las Vegas

Last week Forbes released their richest 400 list. This features the wealthiest 400 people in the United States. Since that list was published, I have been writing articles on a number of these people, and today it is time to look at a billionaire who lives in Las Vegas.

Read full story
43 comments
Chicago, IL

The richest person in Chicago

Recently Forbes released a list of the 400 wealthiest people in the United States. While some familiar names are at the top of the list, I like to look for interesting stories that stand out amongst the lucky 400 people so I can share them with readers.

Read full story
26 comments

The first ever Puerto Rican born billionaire

Recently Forbes released a list of the 400 wealthiest people in the United States. While some familiar names are at the top of the list, I like to look for interesting stories that stand out amongst the lucky 400 people so I can share them with readers.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Will Texas suffer from a food shortage this holiday season?

Texans will remember the severe winter weather we had in February. As a result, many homes lost power, and there were food shortages. Thankfully it was short-lived, but there are fears another significant food shortage could be on the horizon.

Read full story
5 comments
Springfield, MO

The richest person in Springfield, MO

Last week Forbes released their richest 400 list. This features the wealthiest 400 people in the United States. Since that list was published, I have been writing articles on a number of these people, and today it is time to look at a billionaire who lives in Springfield, Missouri.

Read full story
12 comments
Saint Petersburg, FL

The richest person in St. Petersburg, FL

Recently Forbes released a list of the 400 wealthiest people in the United States. While some familiar names are at the top of the list, I like to look for interesting stories that stand out amongst the lucky 400 people so I can share them with readers.

Read full story
17 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The Los Angeles billionaire working to beat cancer

Forbes recently released their list of the wealthiest 400 people in the United States. Each year I eagerly read through the list,, trying to find stories that can inspire and motivate others.

Read full story
Denver, CO

The richest person in Denver

Recently Forbes released its list of the wealthiest 400 people in the United States. There were some familiar names at the top of the list, such as Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. Another person who has been a feature on this list for many years is Denver resident Charles Ergen.

Read full story
24 comments
Texas State

The richest person in Dallas

According to a report by Forbes, there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. Of those, 57 live in the great state of Texas. Dallas has 27 billionaires, followed by Houston with 17, Austin with ten, and San Antonio can boast three.

Read full story
41 comments
Portland, OR

The 2 billionaires who live in Portland, OR

Each year Forbes releases a report listing all the billionaires in the world. In 2021 there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. So it is a very exclusive club. Lately, I have been doing a series of articles looking at the billionaires that live in major cities across the United States.

Read full story
39 comments
Kauai County, HI

The Kauai resident who made 1 billion dollars from a tweet

Forbes recently released a report listing the 400 wealthiest people in the United States. Many of these people inherited their wealth. Some had great ideas. But one story that stood out to me was that of a man who lives in Kauai. A person who took a chance and because of that is worth over $1 billion.

Read full story
3 comments
Haverford, PA

The Haverford professional gambler who became a multi billionaire

This week Forbes released their annual list of the wealthiest 400 people in the United States. Every year I read the list to see who has made the list and who has increased their fortunes and which newcomers have made the list.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

The Fort Worth resident who is the richest female in the United States

This week Forbes released their annual list of the wealthiest 400 people in the United States. Every year I read the list to see who has made the list and who has increased their fortunes. And I also dream of making it onto the list one day- it's a long shot, but you have to dream.

Read full story
16 comments
Texas State

The billionaire who lives in El Paso, TX

According to a report by Forbes, there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. Of those, 57 live in the great state of Texas. Dallas has 27 billionaires, followed by Houston with 17, Austin with ten, and San Antonio can boast three.

Read full story
19 comments
Providence, RI

The billionaire who lives in Providence, Rhode Island

Each year Forbes releases a report listing all the billionaires in the world. In 2021 there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. So it is a very exclusive club. Lately, I have been doing a series of articles looking at the billionaires that live in major cities across the United States.

Read full story
23 comments
Nashville, TN

The 2 billionaires who live in Nashville

Recently a report from Forbes found that there are 2,755 billionaires in the world. Of this list, nine of them live in Tennessee, and two of them live in Nashville. Let's take a quick look at the world of billionaires and the ones who live in Nashville.

Read full story
81 comments
Michigan State

The 8 billionaires who live in Michigan

Each year Forbes releases a report listing all the billionaires in the world. In 2021 there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. So it is a very exclusive club. Of this list, eight of them live in Michigan. So let's take a quick look at the lucky billionaires that call Michigan home.

Read full story
50 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy