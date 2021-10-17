Boston, MA

The Boston billionaire who is giving away his fortune

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CFbFE_0cKsTAiS00
Photo by Vinicius Wiesehofer on Unsplash

Recently I have written a series of articles on billionaires. These have been researched based on the recent report by Forbes, which lists the 400 wealthiest people in the United States.

The articles generate a lot of interest, but I receive hundreds of comments from people asking what these rich people do to give back to the community.

So today, I thought I would focus on one person in Boston who leads the way in philanthropy- who is determined to give away most of his fortune to worthy causes.

It is a name that many in Boston and across the country may be familiar with - Amos Hostetter Junior.

The Boston billionaire

Amos has a net worth of $3.9 billion, ranking him at number 289 on the United States rich list. Let's take a quick look at how he made his fortune.

Amos was born in New Jersey in 1937. He graduated with a B. A in Economics from Amherst College in 1958 and then completed an MBA at Harvard University. In 1963, armed with just $1500, he invested in a Boston cable TV company that became Continental Cablevision. To say that was a wise investment would be a vast understatement. Over the next thirty years, Amos built Continental into the largest privately-owned cable company in the United States. He sold the business to US West for $11 billion in 1996.

The company was eventually renamed Media One and moved its headquarters from Boston. This allowed Amos to focus on his true passion- philanthropy.

The Boston philanthropist

In 1997, Amos, together with his wife Barbara, founded the Barr Foundation in Boston. Each year the foundation donates tens of millions of dollars each year to support the arts and education and fight climate change. Over the last 20 years, the Barr Foundation has donated more than $1 billion since 1999, mainly to projects across Boston.

Together with Boston Acting Mayor Kim Janey, Amos co-chairs the Green Ribbon Commission, a council of Boston’s business leaders. They develop shared strategies to fight climate change and advise the city of Boston on its Climate Action Plan.

Amos certainly has put his fortune to good use. Forbes gives each billionaire in the top 400 a philanthropy score from 1 to 5 based on how much of their wealth they donate. The two wealthiest people in America- Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk- score a 1 out of 5.

It's no surprise that Amos scores a 5. Only seven other billionaires in the top 400 received a 5. It's good to see that Amos Hostetter Jr is doing so much for projects across Boston and helping the city of Boston out.

There is a reason that people say Amos is an example of a nice guy who finished first.

Readers, what do you think? Are you glad with what Amos is doing in Boston? Would you like others to follow his lead and do more?

Have any of you met or had any dealings with Amos? Let us know in the comments below!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 52

Published by

Writing on all things Texas. From politics to food from sports to current affairs- follow me for the latest updates

San Antonio, TX
14931 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Fargo, ND

The richest person in Fargo, ND

Recently Forbes released a list of all the billionaires in the United States. While some familiar names are at the top of the list, I always like to look for interesting stories that stand out amongst the lucky people on the list to share with readers.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Texas Gov Abbott uses trending anti-Biden phrase to push his anti vaccine mandate

"Biden's vaccine mandate is unconstitutional. Period. Texans shouldn't be forced to choose between their livelihood & a vaccine. I'm confident the Lone Star State will win any legal showdown my Executive Order may bring." Texas Gov Greg Abbott.

Read full story
119 comments
Columbus, OH

The richest person in Columbus, OH

Recently Forbes released a list of all the billionaires in the United States. While some familiar names are at the top of the list, I always like to look for interesting stories that stand out amongst the lucky people on the list to share with readers.

Read full story
30 comments
Jacksonville, FL

The richest person in Jacksonville, FL

Recently Forbes released a list of all the billionaires in the United States. While some familiar names are at the top of the list, I like to look for interesting stories that stand out amongst the lucky people on the list to share with readers.

Read full story
14 comments
Kansas City, KS

The richest person in Kansas City, KS

Last week Forbes released their list of the 400 richest 400 people in the United States. Since that list was published, I have been writing articles on a number of these people, and in particular, looking at the richest person in major cities across the country.

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

The richest person in Dallas

According to a report by Forbes, there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. Of those, 57 live in the great state of Texas. Dallas has 27 billionaires, followed by Houston with 17, Austin with ten, and San Antonio can boast three.

Read full story
51 comments
Indianapolis, IN

The 2 billionaires who live in Indianapolis

Last week Forbes released their richest 400 list. This features the wealthiest 400 people in the United States. Since that list was published, I have been writing articles on a number of these people, and today it is time to look at the two people who made this list that live in Indianapolis.

Read full story
29 comments
Saint Petersburg, FL

The richest person in St. Petersburg, FL

Recently Forbes released a list of the 400 wealthiest people in the United States. While some familiar names are at the top of the list, I like to look for interesting stories that stand out amongst the lucky 400 people so I can share them with readers.

Read full story
25 comments
Las Vegas, NV

The richest person in Las Vegas

Last week Forbes released their richest 400 list. This features the wealthiest 400 people in the United States. Since that list was published, I have been writing articles on a number of these people, and today it is time to look at a billionaire who lives in Las Vegas.

Read full story
74 comments
Chicago, IL

The richest person in Chicago

Recently Forbes released a list of the 400 wealthiest people in the United States. While some familiar names are at the top of the list, I like to look for interesting stories that stand out amongst the lucky 400 people so I can share them with readers.

Read full story
42 comments

The first ever Puerto Rican born billionaire

Recently Forbes released a list of the 400 wealthiest people in the United States. While some familiar names are at the top of the list, I like to look for interesting stories that stand out amongst the lucky 400 people so I can share them with readers.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Will Texas suffer from a food shortage this holiday season?

Texans will remember the severe winter weather we had in February. As a result, many homes lost power, and there were food shortages. Thankfully it was short-lived, but there are fears another significant food shortage could be on the horizon.

Read full story
5 comments
Springfield, MO

The richest person in Springfield, MO

Last week Forbes released their richest 400 list. This features the wealthiest 400 people in the United States. Since that list was published, I have been writing articles on a number of these people, and today it is time to look at a billionaire who lives in Springfield, Missouri.

Read full story
13 comments
Los Angeles, CA

The Los Angeles billionaire working to beat cancer

Forbes recently released their list of the wealthiest 400 people in the United States. Each year I eagerly read through the list,, trying to find stories that can inspire and motivate others.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

The richest person in Denver

Recently Forbes released its list of the wealthiest 400 people in the United States. There were some familiar names at the top of the list, such as Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. Another person who has been a feature on this list for many years is Denver resident Charles Ergen.

Read full story
24 comments
Palm Beach, FL

The richest person in Palm Beach, FL

Recently Forbes released their list of the wealthiest 400 people in the United States. I admit I love reading through the list to find any motivational stories that stand out. Many of the billionaires on this list inherit their wealth, so I like to look for the stories of people who had to work hard to make their wealth. One story that is inspiring is that of Palm Beach resident Thomas Peterffy.

Read full story
32 comments
Kauai County, HI

The Kauai resident who made 1 billion dollars from a tweet

Forbes recently released a report listing the 400 wealthiest people in the United States. Many of these people inherited their wealth. Some had great ideas. But one story that stood out to me was that of a man who lives in Kauai. A person who took a chance and because of that is worth over $1 billion.

Read full story
3 comments
Haverford, PA

The Haverford professional gambler who became a multi billionaire

This week Forbes released their annual list of the wealthiest 400 people in the United States. Every year I read the list to see who has made the list and who has increased their fortunes and which newcomers have made the list.

Read full story
Fort Worth, TX

The Fort Worth resident who is the richest female in the United States

This week Forbes released their annual list of the wealthiest 400 people in the United States. Every year I read the list to see who has made the list and who has increased their fortunes. And I also dream of making it onto the list one day- it's a long shot, but you have to dream.

Read full story
17 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy