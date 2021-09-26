The top 10 ranked public schools in Phoenix

Photo by NeONBRAND on Unsplash

Recently the website Niche released its rankings on the best public schools across the United States, and today we look at the rankings of the best public schools in the Phoenix area.

This is how they determine the ranking of a school.

The 2022 Best Public High Schools ranking is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, and high school ratings

Many people use these rankings to assist them in where to live in a city to ensure their children can attend the best possible schools. Niche updates their findings every year and many eager people await the results so they can move to neighborhoods with the best-rated schools.

So with that in mind, let's take a look at the top ten ranked public schools in Phoenix, Arizona.

1. BASIS Phoenix

This score has the honor of being the highest-ranked public school in Phoenix and also the fourth-best in Arizona. It also placed 4th best for charter middle schools in the United States. In addition, it scored an A+ rating in Academics, Teachers, Diversity, and College Prep.

90% of its students are average or above at reading proficiency levels, and 92% of its students scored average or above at math proficiency. In addition, 90% of students at BASIS Phoenix graduated.

Location: 13231 N 22ND ST

Overall rating: A+

Average SAT: 1410

Student to teacher ratio: 18 to 1

2. BASIS Ahwatukee

In addition to placing the second-best public high school in Phoenix, BASIS Ahwatukee also ranked as the best magnet high school in Arizona.

Location: 10210 S 50TH PL

Overall rating: A+

Average SAT: 1430

3. Great Hearts Academies - Veritas Prep

Great Hearts Academies - Veritas Prep scored an A+ for Teachers and also Health & Safety.

Location: 3102 N 56TH ST

Overall rating: A+

Average SAT: 1270

Student to teacher ratio: 16 to 1

4. Horizon Honors Secondary School

Horizon Honors Secondary School scored an A+ in Health and Safety.

Location: 16233 S 48TH ST

Overall rating: A+

Average SAT: 1210

Student to teacher ratio: 18 to 1

5. Phoenix Union Bioscience High School

This school was given the honor of the 2022 Niche Standout High School in Arizona.

Location: 512 E PIERCE ST

Overall rating: A+

Average SAT: 1200

Student to teacher ratio: 17 to 1

6. University High School

Location: 9419 WEST VAN BUREN STREET, TOLLESON

Overall rating: A

Average SAT: 1220

Student to teacher ratio: 27 to 1

7. Arizona School for the Arts

No surprise that the Arizona School for the Arts was ranked as the number one high school for the arts in Arizona.

Location: 1410 N 3RD ST

Overall rating: A+

Average SAT: 1240

Student to teacher ratio: 14 to 1

8. Madison Highland Prep

Location: 1431 E CAMPBELL AVE

Overall rating: A

Average SAT: 11190

Student to teacher ratio: 25 to 1

9. Mountain Ridge High School

Location: 22800 N 67TH AVE, GLENDALE

Overall rating: A+

Average SAT: 1240

Student to teacher ratio: 24 to 1

10. Chaparral High School

Location: 6935 E GOLD DUST AVE, SCOTTSDALE

Overall rating: A+

Average SAT: 1280

Student to teacher ratio: 23 to 1

Readers, what do you think of these ratings? Are there any schools missing from this list that you believe should be in the top ten? Did any of you attend these schools or have children currently attending these Phoenix schools?

As always, please leave your comments in the section below.

