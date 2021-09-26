Phoenix, AZ

The top 10 ranked public schools in Phoenix

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WPsqZ_0c7ZSCFI00
Photo by NeONBRAND on Unsplash

Recently the website Niche released its rankings on the best public schools across the United States, and today we look at the rankings of the best public schools in the Phoenix area.

This is how they determine the ranking of a school.

The 2022 Best Public High Schools ranking is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, and high school ratings

Many people use these rankings to assist them in where to live in a city to ensure their children can attend the best possible schools. Niche updates their findings every year and many eager people await the results so they can move to neighborhoods with the best-rated schools.

So with that in mind, let's take a look at the top ten ranked public schools in Phoenix, Arizona.

1. BASIS Phoenix

This score has the honor of being the highest-ranked public school in Phoenix and also the fourth-best in Arizona. It also placed 4th best for charter middle schools in the United States. In addition, it scored an A+ rating in Academics, Teachers, Diversity, and College Prep.

90% of its students are average or above at reading proficiency levels, and 92% of its students scored average or above at math proficiency. In addition, 90% of students at BASIS Phoenix graduated.

Location: 13231 N 22ND ST

Overall rating: A+

Average SAT: 1410

Student to teacher ratio: 18 to 1

2. BASIS Ahwatukee

In addition to placing the second-best public high school in Phoenix, BASIS Ahwatukee also ranked as the best magnet high school in Arizona.

Location: 10210 S 50TH PL

Overall rating: A+

Average SAT: 1430

3. Great Hearts Academies - Veritas Prep

Great Hearts Academies - Veritas Prep scored an A+ for Teachers and also Health & Safety.

Location: 3102 N 56TH ST

Overall rating: A+

Average SAT: 1270

Student to teacher ratio: 16 to 1

4. Horizon Honors Secondary School

Horizon Honors Secondary School scored an A+ in Health and Safety.

Location: 16233 S 48TH ST

Overall rating: A+

Average SAT: 1210

Student to teacher ratio: 18 to 1

5. Phoenix Union Bioscience High School

This school was given the honor of the 2022 Niche Standout High School in Arizona.

Location: 512 E PIERCE ST

Overall rating: A+

Average SAT: 1200

Student to teacher ratio: 17 to 1

6. University High School

Location: 9419 WEST VAN BUREN STREET, TOLLESON

Overall rating: A

Average SAT: 1220

Student to teacher ratio: 27 to 1

7. Arizona School for the Arts

No surprise that the Arizona School for the Arts was ranked as the number one high school for the arts in Arizona.

Location: 1410 N 3RD ST

Overall rating: A+

Average SAT: 1240

Student to teacher ratio: 14 to 1

8. Madison Highland Prep

Location: 1431 E CAMPBELL AVE

Overall rating: A

Average SAT: 11190

Student to teacher ratio: 25 to 1

9. Mountain Ridge High School

Location: 22800 N 67TH AVE, GLENDALE

Overall rating: A+

Average SAT: 1240

Student to teacher ratio: 24 to 1

10. Chaparral High School

Location: 6935 E GOLD DUST AVE, SCOTTSDALE

Overall rating: A+

Average SAT: 1280

Student to teacher ratio: 23 to 1

Readers, what do you think of these ratings? Are there any schools missing from this list that you believe should be in the top ten? Did any of you attend these schools or have children currently attending these Phoenix schools?

As always, please leave your comments in the section below.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 7

Published by

Writing on all things Texas. From politics to food from sports to current affairs- follow me for the latest updates

San Antonio, TX
12357 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Michigan State

The 8 billionaires who live in Michigan

Each year Forbes releases a report listing all the billionaires in the world. In 2021 there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. So it is a very exclusive club. Of this list, eight of them live in Michigan. So let's take a quick look at the lucky billionaires that call Michigan home.

Read full story
23 comments
Dallas, TX

Experts advise: 9 Dallas neighborhoods to live in

Recently I wrote about the most dangerous neighborhoods in Dallas. It prompted a lot of comments, many of which asked me - well, which areas are more desirable to live in within Dallas?

Read full story
30 comments
Houston, TX

Experts advise:10 highest ranked Houston neighborhoods to live in

Recently I wrote about the crime rates in various neighborhoods around Houston. It received a large number of comments, and some readers asked which were the best neighborhoods to live in within Houston.

Read full story
17 comments
Scarborough, ME

The billionaire who lives in Scarborough, ME

Each year Forbes releases a report listing all the billionaires in the world. In 2021 there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. So it is a very exclusive club. Lately, I have been doing a series of articles looking at the billionaires that live in major cities across the United States.

Read full story
15 comments
Phoenix, AZ

8 of the strangest laws in Phoenix

I was lucky enough to visit Arizona for the first time this year. We spent several days in Phoenix and Sedona, and before the end of the trip, we were already planning our next trip back. As we were on our flight to Phoenix, I researched Arizona and saw that someone had posted on a travel forum a crazy Arizona law. This sparked my interest, and soon I found a whole bunch of weird Phoenix laws.

Read full story
47 comments
San Antonio, TX

The 3 San Antonio residents who are billionaires

According to a report by Forbes, there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. I am willing to bet all my money — which is several zeros less than a billion — that you are not one of them. There are, however, three people living in San Antonio who did make the list.

Read full story
29 comments
Wichita, KS

The billionaire who lives in Wichita, Kansas

Each year Forbes releases a report listing all the billionaires in the world. In 2021 there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. So it is a very exclusive club. Lately, I have been doing a series of articles looking at the billionaires that live in major cities across the United States.

Read full story
15 comments
Texas State

Texans would choose McConaughey over Greg Abbott if he ran for Texas Governor

The latest poll from The Dallas Morning News and University of Texas at Tyler shows Texan actor Matthew McConaughey is now nine percentage points of current Texas Gov Greg Abbott.

Read full story
343 comments
Jackson, WY

The 3 billionaires who live in Jackson, Wyoming

Each year Forbes releases a report listing all the billionaires in the world. In 2021 there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. So it is a very exclusive club. Of those 2,755, three of them live in Jackson, Wyoming. So today, let's take a look at the lucky people living in Jackson who can call themselves a billionaire.

Read full story
16 comments
Texas State

The 17 billionaires who live in Houston

According to a report by Forbes, there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. Of those, 57 live in the great state of Texas. Dallas has 27 billionaires, followed by Houston with 17, Austin with ten, and San Antonio can boast three.

Read full story
21 comments
Atlanta, GA

The 13 billionaires who live in Atlanta, GA

Each year Forbes releases a report listing all the billionaires in the world. In 2021 there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. So it is a very exclusive club. Of those 2,755, thirteen of them live in Atlanta. So today, let's take a look at the lucky people living in Atlanta, Georgia, who can call themselves a billionaire.

Read full story
31 comments
Cleveland, OH

The 3 billionaires who live in Cleveland, Ohio

A report from Forbes found that there are 2,755 billionaires in the world. Of those, only three of them live in Cleveland. Ohio boasts eight billionaires, but the three residing in Cleveland all come from the same family- the Lerner family.

Read full story
69 comments
Massachusetts State

The billionaires who live in Massachusetts

Each year Forbes releases a report listing all the billionaires in the world. In 2021 there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. So it is a very exclusive club. Of this list, twenty-five of them live in Massachusetts. But one of these lucky people stands out amongst this group. So let's take a quick look at the wealthiest person in Massachusetts.

Read full story
20 comments

The man who became New Mexico's first billionaire

According to a recent report by Forbes, there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. These lucky people are spread out across the globe, but there had never been anyone from New Mexico to appear on the list until this year. In 2020 there were seven rates across the USA that had no billionaire residents.

Read full story
23 comments
Mclean, VA

The 2 Billionaires Who Live in McLean, VA

Recently a report was compiled by Forbes, which listed all the billionaires on the planet. There were 2,755 of them in total, of which two live in McLean. There were another four living in other cities in Virginia.

Read full story
25 comments
New Orleans, LA

The billionaire who lives in New Orleans, LA

Recently Forbes released a list of all the billionaires in the world. There were 2,755 spread across the globe. But only one of them lives in Lousiana, and that person lives in New Orleans. So let's take a look at the sole member of the New Orleans Billionaires club.

Read full story
9 comments
Florida State

The most shared Facebook post globally was to find two missing Florida girls

There are 2.8 billion active Facebook users, so you can imagine the number of posts that get published each year. But, despite all those posts, it was related to two girls from Chipley, Florida, that was the most shared post on Facebook in 2020. Almost 3.5 million Facebook users shared the post.

Read full story
1 comments
San Antonio, TX

Experts advise: the 10 best San Antonio neighborhoods to live in

I had just finished a workout at Energy X- the rowing studio in San Antonio I liked to exercise in and was sitting in Merit Coffee enjoying my post-workout coffee. I thought- Alamo Heights is one of my favorite neighborhoods. While I don't live there, it certainly is a place I would love to live if I could afford it.

Read full story
19 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy