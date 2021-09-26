The top 10 ranked public schools in Phoenix

Recently the website Niche released its rankings on the best public schools across the United States, and today we look at the rankings of the best public schools in the Phoenix area.
This is how they determine the ranking of a school.
The 2022 Best Public High Schools ranking is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, and high school ratings
Many people use these rankings to assist them in where to live in a city to ensure their children can attend the best possible schools. Niche updates their findings every year and many eager people await the results so they can move to neighborhoods with the best-rated schools.
So with that in mind, let's take a look at the top ten ranked public schools in Phoenix, Arizona.
1. BASIS Phoenix
This score has the honor of being the highest-ranked public school in Phoenix and also the fourth-best in Arizona. It also placed 4th best for charter middle schools in the United States. In addition, it scored an A+ rating in Academics, Teachers, Diversity, and College Prep.
90% of its students are average or above at reading proficiency levels, and 92% of its students scored average or above at math proficiency. In addition, 90% of students at BASIS Phoenix graduated.
Location: 13231 N 22ND ST
Overall rating: A+
Average SAT: 1410
Student to teacher ratio: 18 to 1
2. BASIS Ahwatukee
In addition to placing the second-best public high school in Phoenix, BASIS Ahwatukee also ranked as the best magnet high school in Arizona.
Location: 10210 S 50TH PL
Overall rating: A+
Average SAT: 1430
3. Great Hearts Academies - Veritas Prep
Great Hearts Academies - Veritas Prep scored an A+ for Teachers and also Health & Safety.
Location: 3102 N 56TH ST
Overall rating: A+
Average SAT: 1270
Student to teacher ratio: 16 to 1
4. Horizon Honors Secondary School
Horizon Honors Secondary School scored an A+ in Health and Safety.
Location: 16233 S 48TH ST
Overall rating: A+
Average SAT: 1210
Student to teacher ratio: 18 to 1
5. Phoenix Union Bioscience High School
This school was given the honor of the 2022 Niche Standout High School in Arizona.
Location: 512 E PIERCE ST
Overall rating: A+
Average SAT: 1200
Student to teacher ratio: 17 to 1
6. University High School
Location: 9419 WEST VAN BUREN STREET, TOLLESON
Overall rating: A
Average SAT: 1220
Student to teacher ratio: 27 to 1
7. Arizona School for the Arts
No surprise that the Arizona School for the Arts was ranked as the number one high school for the arts in Arizona.
Location: 1410 N 3RD ST
Overall rating: A+
Average SAT: 1240
Student to teacher ratio: 14 to 1
8. Madison Highland Prep
Location: 1431 E CAMPBELL AVE
Overall rating: A
Average SAT: 11190
Student to teacher ratio: 25 to 1
9. Mountain Ridge High School
Location: 22800 N 67TH AVE, GLENDALE
Overall rating: A+
Average SAT: 1240
Student to teacher ratio: 24 to 1
10. Chaparral High School
Location: 6935 E GOLD DUST AVE, SCOTTSDALE
Overall rating: A+
Average SAT: 1280
Student to teacher ratio: 23 to 1
Readers, what do you think of these ratings? Are there any schools missing from this list that you believe should be in the top ten? Did any of you attend these schools or have children currently attending these Phoenix schools?
