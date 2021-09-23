Dallas, TX

The 9 highest ranked schools in Dallas

Ash Jurberg

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

I recently wrote about the nine best neighborhoods in Dallas, and today it's time to look at the nine highest-ranked public schools in Dallas. This is based on a report just released by Niche. This is how they determine the ranking of a school.

The 2022 Best Public High Schools ranking is based on rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality, and high school ratings

Many people use these rankings to assist them in where to live in a city to ensure their children can attend the best possible school. In addition, Niche updates their findings every year, and many eager people await the results so they can move to neighborhoods with the best-rated schools. So with that in mind, let's take a look at the top ten ranked public schools in Dallas.

1. School for the Talented & Gifted

With a name like School for the Talented and Gifted, it's no surprise that this is the highest-ranked public school in Dallas. In fact, it also takes out the honor of the highest-ranked public school in Texas.

It scored an A+ rating in Academics, Diversity, Teachers, Diversity, and College Prep.

95% of its students are average or above at reading proficiency levels, and 95% of its students scored average or above at math proficiency. In addition, 95% of students at the School for the Talented and Gifted graduated.

Location: 1201 E EIGHTH ST

Overall rating: A+

Average SAT: 1390

Student to teacher ratio: 17 to 1

2. School of Science & Engineering

The School of Science & Engineering comes in second place in Dallas and third out of public schools in Texas.

According to state test scores, 95% of students are at least proficient in reading and an impressive 100% in math.

Location: 1201 E EIGHTH ST

Overall rating: A+

Average SAT: 1360

Student to teacher ratio: 17 to 1

3. Highland Park High School

Highland Park High School is ranked the number one best high school for athletes in Texas.

Location: 4220 EMERSON AVE

Overall rating: A+

Average SAT: 1330

Student to teacher ratio: 15 to 1

4. Coppell High School

Cinco Ranch High School received A+ in Academics and also in College Prep.

Location: 185 W PKWY BLVD

Overall rating: A+

Average SAT: 1340

Student to teacher ratio: 15 to 1

5. Plano West Senior High School

Located in the Plano Independent School District, Plano West Senior High School had a 97% graduation rate.

Location: 935 ECHO LN

Overall rating: A+

Average SAT: 1310

Student to teacher ratio: 17 to 1

6. Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing & Visual Arts

In addition to being ranked the sixth-best public high school in Dallas, it ranked number one best high school for the arts in Texas.

Location: 2501 FLORA STREET

Overall rating: A+

Average SAT: 1210

Student to teacher ratio: 17 to 1

7. New Tech High School at Coppell

Location: 113 SAMUEL BLVD

Overall rating: A+

Average SAT: 1250

Student to teacher ratio: 14 to 1

8. Irma Lerma Rangel Young Women's Leadership School

Location: 1718 ROBERT B CULLUM BLVD

Overall rating: A+

Average SAT: 1180

Student to teacher ratio: 17 to 1

9. Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy

Location: 102 GOPHER BLVD

Overall rating: A+

Average SAT: 1150

Student to teacher ratio: 17 to 1

Readers, what do you think of these ratings? Are there any schools missing from this list that you believe should be in the top ten?

Did any of you attend these schools or have children currently attending these Dallas schools?

As always, please leave your comments in the section below.

