Experts advise:10 highest ranked Houston neighborhoods to live in

Ash Jurberg

Photo by Dave Goudreau on Unsplash

Recently I wrote about the crime rates in various neighborhoods around Houston. It received a large number of comments, and some readers asked which were the best neighborhoods to live in within Houston.

Below are the top seven ranked by Niche and based on the quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities.

In addition, data is polled from the Census, the FBI, and the CDC to come up with a 'liveability score.' It So, these ratings are based purely on data.

So with that in mind, let us take a look at the top ten best Houston neighborhoods to live in.

1. Cinco Ranch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44J2JB_0c2k5Xsx00
Image from Google Maps

Ranking A+

Median House Value: $373,600

Ranked number three of all neighborhoods in Texas and 105th of all neighborhoods in the United States.

Location: Cinco Ranch is located about 25 miles west of the Harris County seat of Houston and 10 miles north of Fort Bend County.

Cinco Ranch scores an A+ for housing, health, and fitness, jobs, diversity, and public schools.

2. Nassau Bay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sDlRx_0c2k5Xsx00
Image from Google Maps

Ranking A+

Median House Value $243,700

Nassau Bay scores an A+ for families, health, and fitness, and for nightlife.

Location: Nassau Bay is located in the Clear Lake Area near Galveston Bay, next to the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center.

Things to do:

No prizes for guessing my recommended place to visit here. NASA's Johnson Space Center is one of the best attractions in the United States. I have been there numerous times, and every time I get a visitor from out of Texas, I take them along for a visit.

3. Sugar Land

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q1gVS_0c2k5Xsx00
Image from Google Maps

Ranking A+

Median House Value $323,00

Sugar Land scores an A+ rating for jobs, families, and public schools.

Location: Sugar Land is southwest of Houston. In the south of Sugar Land is the Sugar Land Memorial Park and Brazos River Corridor.

Things to do:

Perhaps the most popular attraction to visit is the Houston Museum of Natural Science. It is open Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m

The rest of the top 10 Houston neighborhoods

The following neighborhoods fill out the remainder of the places in the top 10. These include:

4. Spring Valley Village

5. Greatwood

6. New Territory

7. Memorial

8. Clearlake

9. Friendswood

10. Bellaire

One factor that has a significant impact on the livability of an area is the amount of crime in the neighborhood. To see which Houston neighborhoods are rated as the most dangerous, check out this recent article. It will be no surprise to see the neighborhoods above don't feature on that list as they have a relatively low amount of crime compared to most areas of Houston.

Readers, what do you think of these ratings? Any surprises on this list? Does your neighborhood feature on this list? Which Houston neighborhood would you most like to live in and why?

As always, please leave your thoughts in the comments below.

