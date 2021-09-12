San Antonio is best Texan city according to the World's Best Awards

San Antonio beats all other Texas cities according to the World's Best Awards released this week

Photo by Shelly Collins on Unsplash

Each year the readers of Travel and Leisure magazine vote in the World's Best Travel Awards.

The voting was open from January 11 through May 10, 2021, allowing readers to reflect on their travel experiences over a three-year period. The results were announced on September 8.

One of the most hotly contested categories is Best Cities in the United States. Readers vote in this category based on a cities sights and landmarks, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping, and overall value.

The good news is that our city of San Antonio was voted in 6th place of all cities in the United States. San Antonio finished with an overall score of 84.36.

Charleston (who finished first), Santa Fe, Savannah, New Orleans, and New York City were the only cities rated higher. Two other cities in Texas finished in the top fifteen. Fort Worth came in 12th and Austin in 13th.

"The 2021 standouts are as far-flung as ever, and suggest a renewed appreciation for places that offer unparalleled natural beauty and, in many places, fewer crowds. Forced to think on their feet, the properties that made the cut in 2021 all found innovative ways to deliver exceptional hospitality to their guests," Travel & Leisure editor in chief Jacqui Gifford

Top Texas resorts

In more great news for San Antonio, it also had three resorts make the top ten resorts in Texas. In this category, properties were rated on their facilities, location, service, food, and overall value.

The San Antonio resorts that made a list include:

5th place. La Cantera Resort & Spa, San Antonio

Score: 88.70

Image from TripAdvisor

La Cantera Resort & Spa is a 550-acre hill country oasis atop one of the highest points in San Antonio.

7. JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa, San Antonio

Score: 87.27

Image from TripAdvisor

The JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa is a premier luxury resort in the Texas Hill Country. Rated 4-Diamonds by AAA, and just 12 miles from San Antonio International Airport

10. Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort & Spa, San Antonio

Score: 85.03

Image from TripAdvisor

The Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort & Spa, San Antonio, is also located in Texas Hill Country and is built upon 300 acres of the historic Rogers-Wiseman family ranch.

A San Antonio favorite

It should come as no surprise that one of the most iconic hotels in San Antonio is popular with visitors across the United States.

Hotel Emma in San Antonio was voted the 7th best city hotel in the country with an overall score of 95.27.

Image from TripAdvisor

Located in the Pearl Brewery district, Hotel Emma was once a 19th-century Brewhouse and retained a historical ambiance.

It certainly is great to see our city of San Antonio rated so highly by tourists across the United States. Prior to COVID, San Antonio welcomed approximately 34 million visitors annually. In addition, hospitality was one of the top five industries in the city, contributing nearly $14 billion to the local economy annually and employing 122,500 people in the city.

While 2020 saw canceled events and heavily restricted travel, it seems that travel is now returning to normal. This should see an increase in tourists to San Antonio, which will only help our economy and give local businesses a much-needed boost.

Readers, do you agree with the rankings of some of the San Antonio resorts? Have you stayed at the Hotel Emma? Are you surprised by these results?

As always, please let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.