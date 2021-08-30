Health alert: COVID shuts down Texan town.

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YFnMA_0bbqYKfx00
Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

As COVID continues to ravage cities across Texas, spare a thought for the small Texan town of Iraan in West Texas.

With a population of just 1200 people, the town has had over 50 positive cases in the last two weeks, and nearly half the town has been affected. This has led to the closures of the school district and local businesses. In effect, the whole town has been forced to close down.

Located in Pecos County, the town was named after Ira and Ann Yates, ranchers who owned the property beneath which a nearby oil field was discovered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2923OW_0bbqYKfx00
Location of IraanImage from Google Maps

It was known as a boom oil town in the 1920s, but many Texans were unfamiliar with Iraan until this week. Now it is capturing global attention as the town that COVID closed.

COVID hits

"[I'm] very concerned for the community. Very concerned for trying to make sure that they have the healthcare that they need." General Hospital CEO Jason Rybolt.

After just five days of school, the school district was forced to close as 25% of staff, and 16% of students were either infected or exposed to COVID-19.

"In the last week, we've seen more Covid cases for staff and students than we did the entire year, last year, during school," Iraan-Sheffield Independent School District Superintendent Tracy Canter.

The small town doesn't have the same medical resources available to those in larger cities. It is over 100 miles to find the nearest medical center with ICU facilities to Iraan- either in Midland-Odessa or San Angelo.

But even large Texas cities arent keeping up with the surge in COVID cases. For example, one Iraan resident had to be airlifted to New Mexico due to the lack of ICU beds available in Texas.

"It could be 12 hours (for coronavirus-stricken people to receive a bed). It could be 36 hours. You just never know how long it's going to take." General Hospital CEO Jason Rybolt.

Could this happen in more towns?

The pressure on the Texas hospital system at present is enormous. According to the Federal government's data, 89 Texas hospitals reported that their ICU beds were filled to capacity last week.

This is a very unique time in American history. Due to the dire health consequences of COVID-19, we must take every step we can to save Texans’ lives,” TMA President E. Linda Villarreal

The situation is so bad in some hospitals that they are prepping tents for the overflow of patients after a surge in Covid-19 cases filled its hospitals to the verge of capacity.

Recently, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appealed for out-of-state help to help Texas fight the third wave of COVID-19. Abbott directed the Texas Department of State Health Services to use staffing agencies to find additional medical staff from outside Texas to assist with a severe staff shortage. Additionally, he asked the Texas Hospital Association to request that hospitals postpone all elective medical procedures voluntarily.

The Texas Hospital Association welcomed the move.

As hospitals grapple with the extreme spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations, the Texas Hospital Association applauds Gov. Abbott’s movement to re-engage the state in COVID-19 staffing. This help could not come fast enough. Many hospitals have already idled non-essential services and are diverting patients to extend staffing capability. We look forward to a swift influx of out-of-state personnel, coordinated by the state through staffing agencies. The hospital industry is losing frontline staff, particularly nurses, to burnout and illness; many have left the profession due to the extreme nature of the work during a relentless pandemic. The Texas Hospital Association looks forward to being at the table to determine the best way to quickly tackle and execute state-coordinated staffing, and how best to use available dollars to fund this life-saving work.

Texas state authorities denied a request from officials in Austin to help turn an expo center hall into extra space for medical care to try and overcome the bed shortage. As a result, hospitals there are experiencing more cases than in the first and second waves of 2020.

As Gov Abbott continues to oppose a mask mandate and cases rise, Iraan may not be the only small town forced to close. And with the pressure on big cities like Dallas, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio, we may need to rely even more on out-of-state help.

Readers, what do you think? Are you concerned with the rise in cases? Do you believe more Texans will be forced out of state to receive medical care? Should Gov Abbott be doing more?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Writing on all things Texas. From politics to food from sports to current affairs- follow me for the latest updates

San Antonio, TX
7099 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Texas State

Texan companies fight back against new abortion law

Over the last few days, the news in Texas and across the United States has focused heavily on Senate Bill 8. The controversial SB 8 bill law came into effect in Texas and bans abortions in the state whenever an ultrasound can detect a fetal “heartbeat, ” and as such has been dubbed the 'heartbeat bill.'

Read full story
2 comments

What's your view on Senate Bill 8- great or hate?

On September 1, the controversial SB 8 bill law came into effect in Texas. The new Texas law bans abortions in the state whenever an ultrasound can detect a fetal “heartbeat, ” and as such has been dubbed the 'heartbeat bill.'

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Family of Texan Republican who died from COVID facing online abuse

On August 4, Scott Apley, a State Republican Executive Committee and Dickinson City Council member, tragically died. The proud Texas Republican leader was hospitalized with COVID-19 and soon died.

Read full story
106 comments
Texas State

Is Texas Gov Abbott too conservative?

Greg Abbott seems to be "filling out a ‘bingo card’ of rightwing policy desires." I love Texas. And when talking to out-of-state friends, defend Texas as much as I can, but lately, I have been getting comments about Governor Greg Abbott that poses questions. Such is Abbott trying to make Texas too conservative? Is he pushing Texas to the extreme, right? The new SB8 law that came into effect this week is one law that is angering the liberals.

Read full story
278 comments
Texas State

Was the Texas runoff election the end of Trump?

At the end of July, a special runoff election was held in Austin, Texas to fill the vacant House seat previously held by Republican Ron Wright, who died in February two weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Read full story
5 comments
Roma, TX

Caught! Texas Guard apprehends more illegal immigrants

The Texas National Guard apprehended more illegal immigrants last night in Roma, Texas. As Biden FAILS to end this crisis, the Texas Guard is working around the clock to keep our communities safe and secure the border. Texas Gov Greg Abbott.

Read full story
26 comments
Texas State

Supreme court shock. Controversial Texan law allowed to pass

Today the controversial SB 8 bill law came into effect in Texas. The new Texas law bans abortions in the state whenever an ultrasound can detect a fetal “heartbeat, ” and as such has been dubbed the 'heartbeat bill.'

Read full story
2 comments

The Crazy History of the Country You've Never Heard Of

Nauru is a small island, measuring just eight square miles, in the Pacific Ocean, roughly halfway between Hawaii and Australia. In the 1970’s it was the wealthiest country in the world — based on GDP per capita — but within twenty years it was in the bottom five countries for wealth and virtually bankrupt.

Read full story
4 comments

The Amazing True Story of the Most Loyal Dog in the World

The saying is a dog is a man’s best friend. Always loyal. There exists no better example than Hachiko — the Akita dog born in 1923 and bought by Hidesaburo Ueno as a puppy.

Read full story
13 comments

The 5 Types of Men You Need to Avoid — From A Male Who Knows Them All

“I’m working my way through the alphabet. It’s a shame you have a girlfriend, or you could join in the game.”. I gave a nervous laugh and shook my head. Mark was what I called the stats man. He viewed sexual conquests as a game and liked to make up challenges to keep himself entertained. This month’s challenge was based on the alphabet. Each time he went out, the name of his one-night stand had to be the next letter of the alphabet. The first night was Alex. Then Barb. Claire, I met in the hallway the previous week, and that morning I saw Deb slink out the front door.

Read full story
14 comments

The Amazing True Story Of The Lady Who Survived The Titanic - and Two More Shipwrecks!

They say cats have nine lives. Perhaps Violet Jessop is one-third cat, as she survived three of the most significant shipwrecks of the 20th century. Her story is truly remarkable and one filled with luck.

Read full story
17 comments
Texas State

Urgent oxygen needed in Texas hospitals

The next crisis has hit Texas hospitals as well as hospitals across Florida, Louisana, and South Carolina. A shortage of oxygen supplies is causing concern as some hospitals are perilously close to running out of their reserve supplies.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Do you agree with the new Texan laws that come into effect today?

The 2021 Texas legislative session created a host of new laws that will come into effect from September 1. Some of these received a lot of coverage in the Texas media, while others you may have missed.

Read full story
3 comments
San Antonio, TX

7 San Antonio craft breweries and distilleries you should visit

Recently I wrote about coffee in San Antonio and got lots of great feedback from coffee lovers. Now it is time to turn to another kind of beverage. Alcoholic. San Antonio is fortunate to be home to a wide range of craft breweries and distilleries, so no longer are we reduced to choosing between a Shiner and a Lone Star. I have aimed to visit as many as I can. Below are seven of my favorites that I recommended checking out.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Safety watch: 4 animals to watch out for in Texas

Everything in Texas is bigger. Unfortunately, this also includes the number of people killed by animals. According to data from the CDC collated over 14 years, 356 Texans were killed by animals. While this number isn't that great (you are ten times more likely to be killed in a car accident), it is still way ahead of any other state. In fact, the state ranked second, California had 212 deaths as a result of animals, and 85 percent of states had less than 100.

Read full story
8 comments

Health alert: Texas Republican dies after anti-vaccination post

Texas is in the grip of a COVID pandemic. Yet, Texas Governor Greg Abbott refuses to change his stance on masks, preferring to push Texans to manage their own health- primarily through vaccination.

Read full story
1 comments
Austin, TX

ACL festival demands vaccination proof for entry

First, it was Willie Nelson. Now it is the Austin City Limits Festival. As the COVID cases continue to rise in Texas and hospitals across Texas are overwhelmed, some businesses are wanting proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result from their patrons.

Read full story
12 comments
Texas State

War on masks: Texas Gov Abbott wins battle in San Antonio

In the legal ping pong battle over mask mandates, Texas Governor Greg Abbott won another battle today. Today the Texas Supreme Court granted Abbott emergency relief on Thursday, August 26, to enforce his ban on mask mandates. This was a reversal of the temporary injunction for the public, and private schools mask mandate by Bexar County.

Read full story
191 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy