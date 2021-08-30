Health alert: COVID shuts down Texan town.

Photo by Mufid Majnun on Unsplash

As COVID continues to ravage cities across Texas, spare a thought for the small Texan town of Iraan in West Texas.

With a population of just 1200 people, the town has had over 50 positive cases in the last two weeks, and nearly half the town has been affected. This has led to the closures of the school district and local businesses. In effect, the whole town has been forced to close down.

Located in Pecos County, the town was named after Ira and Ann Yates, ranchers who owned the property beneath which a nearby oil field was discovered.

Location of Iraan Image from Google Maps

It was known as a boom oil town in the 1920s, but many Texans were unfamiliar with Iraan until this week. Now it is capturing global attention as the town that COVID closed.

COVID hits

"[I'm] very concerned for the community. Very concerned for trying to make sure that they have the healthcare that they need." General Hospital CEO Jason Rybolt.

After just five days of school, the school district was forced to close as 25% of staff, and 16% of students were either infected or exposed to COVID-19.

"In the last week, we've seen more Covid cases for staff and students than we did the entire year, last year, during school," Iraan-Sheffield Independent School District Superintendent Tracy Canter.

The small town doesn't have the same medical resources available to those in larger cities. It is over 100 miles to find the nearest medical center with ICU facilities to Iraan- either in Midland-Odessa or San Angelo.

But even large Texas cities arent keeping up with the surge in COVID cases. For example, one Iraan resident had to be airlifted to New Mexico due to the lack of ICU beds available in Texas.

"It could be 12 hours (for coronavirus-stricken people to receive a bed). It could be 36 hours. You just never know how long it's going to take." General Hospital CEO Jason Rybolt.

Could this happen in more towns?

The pressure on the Texas hospital system at present is enormous. According to the Federal government's data, 89 Texas hospitals reported that their ICU beds were filled to capacity last week.

“This is a very unique time in American history. Due to the dire health consequences of COVID-19, we must take every step we can to save Texans’ lives,” TMA President E. Linda Villarreal

The situation is so bad in some hospitals that they are prepping tents for the overflow of patients after a surge in Covid-19 cases filled its hospitals to the verge of capacity.

Recently, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appealed for out-of-state help to help Texas fight the third wave of COVID-19. Abbott directed the Texas Department of State Health Services to use staffing agencies to find additional medical staff from outside Texas to assist with a severe staff shortage. Additionally, he asked the Texas Hospital Association to request that hospitals postpone all elective medical procedures voluntarily.

The Texas Hospital Association welcomed the move.

As hospitals grapple with the extreme spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations, the Texas Hospital Association applauds Gov. Abbott’s movement to re-engage the state in COVID-19 staffing. This help could not come fast enough. Many hospitals have already idled non-essential services and are diverting patients to extend staffing capability. We look forward to a swift influx of out-of-state personnel, coordinated by the state through staffing agencies. The hospital industry is losing frontline staff, particularly nurses, to burnout and illness; many have left the profession due to the extreme nature of the work during a relentless pandemic. The Texas Hospital Association looks forward to being at the table to determine the best way to quickly tackle and execute state-coordinated staffing, and how best to use available dollars to fund this life-saving work.

Texas state authorities denied a request from officials in Austin to help turn an expo center hall into extra space for medical care to try and overcome the bed shortage. As a result, hospitals there are experiencing more cases than in the first and second waves of 2020.

As Gov Abbott continues to oppose a mask mandate and cases rise, Iraan may not be the only small town forced to close. And with the pressure on big cities like Dallas, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio, we may need to rely even more on out-of-state help.

Readers, what do you think? Are you concerned with the rise in cases? Do you believe more Texans will be forced out of state to receive medical care? Should Gov Abbott be doing more?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

