Matthew McConaughey is glad that Texas Gov Abbott is alright, alright, alright.

Ash Jurberg

Image from WikiCommons images

"Glad you’re now testing negative for Covid Governor Abbott. Thank you for mentioning that the vaccination you received made your infection brief and mild." Matthew McConaughey

Last week, people across Texas were shocked when Texas Governor Greg Abbott has tested positive for COVID-19. Abbott was fully vaccinated in 2020 and is experiencing no symptoms. He is isolating in Austin within the governor's mansion. His wife, Cecilia, tested negative.

"The Governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result. Governor Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently." Mark Miner, a spokesman for Texas Governor Greg Abbott

There was some controversy at the time as the day before Abbott tested positive, he attended a function in Dallas where most of the people present were not wearing masks. In addition, given the current rate of COVID cases in Texas, there was some disbelief at the lack of COVID protocols in place.

Yesterday Gov Abbott posted that he has tested negative to COVID. He credited his brief and mild infection due to the vaccine shots he had received.

One person who responded to the news was Texan actor and a potential candidate in next years' race for Governor- Matthew McConaughey.

He used the opportunity not only to wish Abbott well but to reinforce the importance of vaccination. Texas currently has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the United States. Currently, 57.1% of Texans over the age of 18 are vaccinated, which is below the national average of 64%

He also pushed the importance of wearing a mask. This is currently a contentious issue in Texas as Gov Abbott and Texas State Attorney AG Ken Paxton battle a legal war against several counties pushing back on mask mandates. Given the influential power of McConaughey, this could be seen as an endorsement for Harris, Dallas, Bexar, and Travis County officials.

Could it also point towards a run for the Governor in 2022?

One recent poll conducted by The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler showed that while Abbott is the preferred choice of Governor by 39% of Texans, McConaughey sits at 38%. This is quite a significant number, given he hasn't entered the race.

When he was on the Ellen show back in May and asked about his intention, McConaughey expressed some interest.

(It's) “something I’m trying to look in the eye and give honest consideration. Where am I most useful to the most amount of people and to myself and my family?” Matthew McConaughey

Another poll that was conducted by Quinnipiac University poll of registered voters in Texas had similar results. In that poll, 41 percent of voters say they would like to see McConaughey run.

Readers, would you vote for McConaughey if he were to run? Would you support him if he pushed a mask mandate as part of his platform? And if you are unvaccinated, has the quick recovery of Gov Abbott made you change your mind about getting the vaccination.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

