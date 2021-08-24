Why wasn't Texas Gov Abbott wearing a mask when he contracted COVID?

"The Governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result. Governor Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently." Mark Miner, a spokesman for Texas Governor Greg Abbott

Last week, it was announced that Texas Governor Greg Abbott has tested positive for COVID-19. Abbott was fully vaccinated in 2020 and is experiencing no symptoms. He is isolating in Austin within the governor's mansion. His wife, Cecilia, has tested negative at this stage.

This news comes as COVID cases continue to soar in Texas. Last week, over 11,500 patients were admitted across Texas hospitals- a figure that hasn't been reached since January. It also comes as Gov Abbott and Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton wage a battle against state and county officials over masks.

Abbott has refused to allow schools to mandate masks for returning students and issues an Executive Order preventing the mandate of masks.

"Under Executive Order GA-38, no governmental entity can require or mandate the wearing of masks," The path forward relies on personal responsibility – not government mandates. The State of Texas will continue to vigorously fight the temporary restraining order to protect the rights and freedoms of all Texans." Gov Abbott

Several counties, including Bexar, Travis, and Dallas, have filed lawsuits asking for temporary restraining orders against the order. The battle is ongoing.

Given his disdain for masks, it comes as no surprise that the day before his positive test, Abbott was not wearing a mask while speaking indoors near Dallas to a group of GOP supporters. Many in attendance were also unmasked. As a result, there is a chance that this event at the Republican Club at Heritage Ranch could become a super-spreading event.

In a press release, the Governor's office confirmed that none of the Governor's staff has tested positive so far.

Everyone that the Governor has been in close contact with today" has been informed of his positive test. The first lady, Cecilia Abbott, tested negative." Mark Miner,

It is worth noting that vaccinated people are at low risk of contracting the virus are have an extremely low risk of hospitalization or death. For example, 99.5% of COVID deaths in Texas since February have been in unvaccinated people.

As Texas hospitals are overwhelmed with cases, Abbott appealed for out-of-state help to help Texas fight the third wave of COVID-19. Abbott directed the Texas Department of State Health Services to use staffing agencies to find additional medical staff from outside Texas to assist with a severe staff shortage. Additionally, he asked the Texas Hospital Association to request that hospitals postpone all elective medical procedures voluntarily.

It will be interesting to see if the positive COVID result will say Abbott's thinking regarding masks or asking for proof of vaccination. As fear and frustration continue to build in Texas, some people were hoping that this might prompt Abbott to reverse course.

Texas Congressman Joaquin Castro was one such person. He posted," Governor Abbott has the best medical care in Texas and already received a third booster shot. I wish him a swift recovery. I hope Abbott reverses course and allows local leaders and schools to protect Texans, particularly young children at serious risk."

Readers, what are your thoughts? Will this prompt you to wear a mask even if you are vaccinated? If you are unvaccinated, will the fact that Abbott is feeling well prompt you to get the vaccine jab?

How will this new impact the COVID situation in Texas?

As always, let us know your thoughts below.

