Which Texas counties have the highest COVID death rates?

People across Texas hoped that 2021 would see the end of COVID-19 cases. And while, as vaccination rates have increased, there has been a return to a 'normal' life in Texas, recently there has been a surge in COVID cases.

For the first time since February, the COVID-19 positive test rate exceeds 10 percent. There is also an increase in hospitalization- over 3,3319 people were being treated as of yesterday. As of July 20, there are 2.6 million confirmed cases in 254 counties across Texas.

Currently, 51% percent of Texans over 12 being fully vaccinated, with over 80 percent of Texas seniors have received a minimum of one dose of vaccine.

The new Delta variant makes up 83% of all new COVID cases across the United States, and despite Texas Governor Greg Abbott today announced he would not reintroduce a mask mandate, there is still some concern.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the three Texas counties with the highest COVID death rates per capita. These figures are based on data from this website.

1. Harris Country

The county with the highest COVID death rate per capita in Texas is Harris County. Harris County, which contains Houston, is the most populous county in Texas and the third-most populous county in the entire United States.

Average Cases Per Day: 337

Hospitalized Per 100,000: 11

Deaths Per 100,000: 0.09

"Almost three weeks ago we got to a situation where one of my hospitals, LBJ Hospital, had only one COVID-19 patient in the entire hospital. On Friday, there were back up to 14 patients again.” Harris Health System president and CEO Dr. Esmaeil Porsa.

2. Bexar County

Coming in second is Bexar County. It is the fourth-most populated county in Texas, and San Antonio is its county seat.

Average Cases Per Day: 284

Hospitalized Per 100,000: 9

Deaths Per 100,000: 0.09

3. Tarrant County

Coming in third place on this list is Tarrant County, which is Texas' third-most populous county and has Fort Worth as its county seat.

Average Cases Per Day: 460

Hospitalized Per 100,000: 12

Deaths Per 100,000: 0.07

It is perhaps no surprise that the three counties with the highest death rates per capita are three of the biggest counties in Texas. Density and social interaction are key features for the success of cities, and people move around more. As a result, there is less chance for social distancing, more people on public transport, and bigger congregations of crowds. There are also more apartment blocks where people live together in close proximity.

This often leads to the spread of disease and it is generally shown throughout history that pandemics hit the biggest cities the hardest.

How can we reduce deaths? The race to vaccinate!

The Texas Department of State Health Services tweeted again today urging Texans who haven't yet had a vaccine to come forward and get vaccinated as hospitalizations increase yet again.

Governor Abbott has also pushed the responsibility back on individuals rather than the state enforcing mask mandates saying today:

“Everyone has had more than a year to master all of the same strategies that they can choose of what’s best for them and their family members. We’re past the time of government mandates. We’re into the time for personal responsibility.”

Let us all hope that vaccinations can increase, and we can see the death rates get back to zero across all Texas counties.

Readers, what do you think of the statistics above? Are you surprised by the counties listed? And if you live in Harris, Bexar, or Tarrant counties, how safe do you currently feel?

