Which Texas counties have the highest COVID death rates?

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SeTQd_0b49yNBK00
Photo by Mulyadi on Unsplash

People across Texas hoped that 2021 would see the end of COVID-19 cases. And while, as vaccination rates have increased, there has been a return to a 'normal' life in Texas, recently there has been a surge in COVID cases.

For the first time since February, the COVID-19 positive test rate exceeds 10 percent. There is also an increase in hospitalization- over 3,3319 people were being treated as of yesterday. As of July 20, there are 2.6 million confirmed cases in 254 counties across Texas.

Currently, 51% percent of Texans over 12 being fully vaccinated, with over 80 percent of Texas seniors have received a minimum of one dose of vaccine.

The new Delta variant makes up 83% of all new COVID cases across the United States, and despite Texas Governor Greg Abbott today announced he would not reintroduce a mask mandate, there is still some concern.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the three Texas counties with the highest COVID death rates per capita. These figures are based on data from this website.

1. Harris Country

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DmKme_0b49yNBK00
Image from WikiCommons images

The county with the highest COVID death rate per capita in Texas is Harris County. Harris County, which contains Houston, is the most populous county in Texas and the third-most populous county in the entire United States.

Average Cases Per Day: 337

Hospitalized Per 100,000: 11

Deaths Per 100,000: 0.09

"Almost three weeks ago we got to a situation where one of my hospitals, LBJ Hospital, had only one COVID-19 patient in the entire hospital. On Friday, there were back up to 14 patients again.” Harris Health System president and CEO Dr. Esmaeil Porsa.

2. Bexar County

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nxFOJ_0b49yNBK00
Image from WikiCommons images

Coming in second is Bexar County. It is the fourth-most populated county in Texas, and San Antonio is its county seat.

Average Cases Per Day: 284

Hospitalized Per 100,000: 9

Deaths Per 100,000: 0.09

3. Tarrant County

Coming in third place on this list is Tarrant County, which is Texas' third-most populous county and has Fort Worth as its county seat.

Average Cases Per Day: 460

Hospitalized Per 100,000: 12

Deaths Per 100,000: 0.07

It is perhaps no surprise that the three counties with the highest death rates per capita are three of the biggest counties in Texas. Density and social interaction are key features for the success of cities, and people move around more. As a result, there is less chance for social distancing, more people on public transport, and bigger congregations of crowds. There are also more apartment blocks where people live together in close proximity.

This often leads to the spread of disease and it is generally shown throughout history that pandemics hit the biggest cities the hardest.

How can we reduce deaths? The race to vaccinate!

The Texas Department of State Health Services tweeted again today urging Texans who haven't yet had a vaccine to come forward and get vaccinated as hospitalizations increase yet again.

Governor Abbott has also pushed the responsibility back on individuals rather than the state enforcing mask mandates saying today:

Everyone has had more than a year to master all of the same strategies that they can choose of what’s best for them and their family members. We’re past the time of government mandates. We’re into the time for personal responsibility.”

Let us all hope that vaccinations can increase, and we can see the death rates get back to zero across all Texas counties.

Readers, what do you think of the statistics above? Are you surprised by the counties listed? And if you live in Harris, Bexar, or Tarrant counties, how safe do you currently feel?

Let us know in the comments below!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1

Published by

Writing on all things Texas. From politics to food from sports to current affairs- follow me for the latest updates

San Antonio, TX
7100 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Texas State

Texan companies fight back against new abortion law

Over the last few days, the news in Texas and across the United States has focused heavily on Senate Bill 8. The controversial SB 8 bill law came into effect in Texas and bans abortions in the state whenever an ultrasound can detect a fetal “heartbeat, ” and as such has been dubbed the 'heartbeat bill.'

Read full story
2 comments

What's your view on Senate Bill 8- great or hate?

On September 1, the controversial SB 8 bill law came into effect in Texas. The new Texas law bans abortions in the state whenever an ultrasound can detect a fetal “heartbeat, ” and as such has been dubbed the 'heartbeat bill.'

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Family of Texan Republican who died from COVID facing online abuse

On August 4, Scott Apley, a State Republican Executive Committee and Dickinson City Council member, tragically died. The proud Texas Republican leader was hospitalized with COVID-19 and soon died.

Read full story
104 comments
Texas State

Is Texas Gov Abbott too conservative?

Greg Abbott seems to be "filling out a ‘bingo card’ of rightwing policy desires." I love Texas. And when talking to out-of-state friends, defend Texas as much as I can, but lately, I have been getting comments about Governor Greg Abbott that poses questions. Such is Abbott trying to make Texas too conservative? Is he pushing Texas to the extreme, right? The new SB8 law that came into effect this week is one law that is angering the liberals.

Read full story
278 comments
Texas State

Was the Texas runoff election the end of Trump?

At the end of July, a special runoff election was held in Austin, Texas to fill the vacant House seat previously held by Republican Ron Wright, who died in February two weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Read full story
5 comments
Roma, TX

Caught! Texas Guard apprehends more illegal immigrants

The Texas National Guard apprehended more illegal immigrants last night in Roma, Texas. As Biden FAILS to end this crisis, the Texas Guard is working around the clock to keep our communities safe and secure the border. Texas Gov Greg Abbott.

Read full story
26 comments
Texas State

Supreme court shock. Controversial Texan law allowed to pass

Today the controversial SB 8 bill law came into effect in Texas. The new Texas law bans abortions in the state whenever an ultrasound can detect a fetal “heartbeat, ” and as such has been dubbed the 'heartbeat bill.'

Read full story
2 comments

The Crazy History of the Country You've Never Heard Of

Nauru is a small island, measuring just eight square miles, in the Pacific Ocean, roughly halfway between Hawaii and Australia. In the 1970’s it was the wealthiest country in the world — based on GDP per capita — but within twenty years it was in the bottom five countries for wealth and virtually bankrupt.

Read full story
4 comments

The Amazing True Story of the Most Loyal Dog in the World

The saying is a dog is a man’s best friend. Always loyal. There exists no better example than Hachiko — the Akita dog born in 1923 and bought by Hidesaburo Ueno as a puppy.

Read full story
13 comments

The 5 Types of Men You Need to Avoid — From A Male Who Knows Them All

“I’m working my way through the alphabet. It’s a shame you have a girlfriend, or you could join in the game.”. I gave a nervous laugh and shook my head. Mark was what I called the stats man. He viewed sexual conquests as a game and liked to make up challenges to keep himself entertained. This month’s challenge was based on the alphabet. Each time he went out, the name of his one-night stand had to be the next letter of the alphabet. The first night was Alex. Then Barb. Claire, I met in the hallway the previous week, and that morning I saw Deb slink out the front door.

Read full story
14 comments

The Amazing True Story Of The Lady Who Survived The Titanic - and Two More Shipwrecks!

They say cats have nine lives. Perhaps Violet Jessop is one-third cat, as she survived three of the most significant shipwrecks of the 20th century. Her story is truly remarkable and one filled with luck.

Read full story
17 comments
Texas State

Urgent oxygen needed in Texas hospitals

The next crisis has hit Texas hospitals as well as hospitals across Florida, Louisana, and South Carolina. A shortage of oxygen supplies is causing concern as some hospitals are perilously close to running out of their reserve supplies.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Do you agree with the new Texan laws that come into effect today?

The 2021 Texas legislative session created a host of new laws that will come into effect from September 1. Some of these received a lot of coverage in the Texas media, while others you may have missed.

Read full story
3 comments
San Antonio, TX

7 San Antonio craft breweries and distilleries you should visit

Recently I wrote about coffee in San Antonio and got lots of great feedback from coffee lovers. Now it is time to turn to another kind of beverage. Alcoholic. San Antonio is fortunate to be home to a wide range of craft breweries and distilleries, so no longer are we reduced to choosing between a Shiner and a Lone Star. I have aimed to visit as many as I can. Below are seven of my favorites that I recommended checking out.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Safety watch: 4 animals to watch out for in Texas

Everything in Texas is bigger. Unfortunately, this also includes the number of people killed by animals. According to data from the CDC collated over 14 years, 356 Texans were killed by animals. While this number isn't that great (you are ten times more likely to be killed in a car accident), it is still way ahead of any other state. In fact, the state ranked second, California had 212 deaths as a result of animals, and 85 percent of states had less than 100.

Read full story
8 comments

Health alert: Texas Republican dies after anti-vaccination post

Texas is in the grip of a COVID pandemic. Yet, Texas Governor Greg Abbott refuses to change his stance on masks, preferring to push Texans to manage their own health- primarily through vaccination.

Read full story
1 comments
Austin, TX

ACL festival demands vaccination proof for entry

First, it was Willie Nelson. Now it is the Austin City Limits Festival. As the COVID cases continue to rise in Texas and hospitals across Texas are overwhelmed, some businesses are wanting proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result from their patrons.

Read full story
12 comments
Texas State

Health alert: COVID shuts down Texan town.

As COVID continues to ravage cities across Texas, spare a thought for the small Texan town of Iraan in West Texas. With a population of just 1200 people, the town has had over 50 positive cases in the last two weeks, and nearly half the town has been affected. This has led to the closures of the school district and local businesses. In effect, the whole town has been forced to close down.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

War on masks: Texas Gov Abbott wins battle in San Antonio

In the legal ping pong battle over mask mandates, Texas Governor Greg Abbott won another battle today. Today the Texas Supreme Court granted Abbott emergency relief on Thursday, August 26, to enforce his ban on mask mandates. This was a reversal of the temporary injunction for the public, and private schools mask mandate by Bexar County.

Read full story
191 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy