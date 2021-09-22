Has Texas Gov Abbott gone too conservative?

Ash Jurberg

Greg Abbott seems to be "filling out a ‘bingo card’ of rightwing policy desires."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GxHyy_0b25OskB00
Image from WikiCommons images

I love Texas. And when talking to out-of-state friends, defend Texas as much as I can, but lately, I have been getting comments about Governor Greg Abbott that poses questions. Such is Abbott trying to make Texas too conservative? Is he pushing Texas to the extreme, right? The new SB8 law that came into effect this week is one law that is angering the liberals.

Recently I saw an article in the New York Times with the headline: In Texas, Top Two Republicans Steer Ship of State Hard to the Right, arguing that Governor Abbott, in conjunction with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, are full steam ahead in pushing an "uncompromising conservative agenda."

Some Republican senators agree.

“The lieutenant governor reads off the playbook of the far-right, and that’s where we go. The governor less so, but not much less so.” State Senator Kel Seliger, Republican from Amarillo

Today Texas Gov Abbott, alongside Senator Bryan Hughes and Representative Andrew Murr, signed in Senate Bill 1, also known as the election integrity bill. This has already been challenged by the Democrats.

Is it true- is Abbott pushing the conservative agenda in Texas too far?

Following in Trump's footsteps

It seems that since former President Donald Trump left office that Abbott has become even more conservative. Is he trying to fill the void left by Trump and appeal to his fan base looking for a new leader?

As we know, Abbott is running for a third term as Texas Governor in 2022 and, for the first time, is facing real opposition from within his own party. Former congressman and chairman of the Texas Republican Party Allen West and former state senator Don Huffines are both outspoken critics of Abbott.

Will these moves appease the far-right and conservative Texans and sway them away from West and Huffines? It seems that could be the strategy.

These are issues that the grassroots and the Republican Party have been working on and filing bills on for 10 years. Abbott didn’t care until he got opponents in the Republican primary.” Jonathan Stickland, a conservative Republican

Abbott didn't care until he got an opponent in the Republican primary. That's a very telling piece of criticism from Stickland- effectively accusing Abbott of putting his goal of election ahead of what may be best for the state of Texas.

The push for a more conservative Agenda

A quick look at the reforms that Abbott is making shows the push to an even more conservative Texas.

  • In May, Abbott signed into law one of the United States' most restrictive abortion measures. It bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.
  • A push to drop most handgun licensing requirements, a move that Abbott himself called "the strongest Second Amendment legislation in Texas history.
  • A "critical race theory” bill prescribing how teachers discuss current events and prohibits students from receiving credit for participating in civic activities.
  • Restricting transition-related medical care for transgender children
  • And, of course, the current major issue being proposed at the Special Session around voting measures.

It all adds to a push to a more conservative leading state. But is it all Abbott's doing? According to the former speaker of the Texas House, Joe Straus, it may be Patrick pushing the agenda.

The lieutenant governor is riding very high in the Texas Senate and he has regular appearances on Fox and I think he is running pretty freely right now. He is very influential in setting the agenda at the moment.”

In an article in the Guardian, the reporter accused Abbott of "filling out a ‘bingo card’ of rightwing policy desires" Much of those 'bingo' squares are unpopular with Texans.

We’re really seeing a race of who can throw Texans under the bus in the fastest and most cruel way, simply to score political points and to remain in power,” Juan Benitez, the communications director for Workers Defense Action Fund.

Will Abbott's move backfire and turn Texas blue?

There has been a shift over recent years in Texas that has led some to believe the state may turn blue in the near future. As a result, Abbott's strategy of appealing strictly to the conservatives could backfire.

But Abbott does have a big war chest of funds - over $55m and a higher approval rating in Texas than Senator Ted Cruz, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, or any potential governor challenger. ,

I don’t think of him in terms of moderate or conservative. I just see him as someone who you can expect to adopt, you know, the consensus worldview, or the predominant –the dominant – worldview of the Republican party at any given time,” Jason Lee, strategist for Texas Right to Vote.

Juan Benitz certainly believes Abbott is playing the political game, saying it was “political theater to build up to 2022 (and) see who can run farthest to the right”.

Readers, what do you think? Do you agree with Abbott's conservative agenda, or do you believe it is just a political move aimed at winning the 2022 election?

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 288

Published by

Writing on all things Texas. From politics to food from sports to current affairs- follow me for the latest updates

San Antonio, TX
11614 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

The 4 billionaires who live in Denver

According to a recent report by Forbes, there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. I am willing to bet all my money — which is several zeros less than a billion — that you are not one of them. There are, however, four people living in Denver who did make the list.

Read full story
36 comments
Cleveland, OH

The 3 billionaires who live in Cleveland, Ohio

A report from Forbes found that there are 2,755 billionaires in the world. Of those, only three of them live in Cleveland. Ohio boasts eight billionaires, but the three residing in Cleveland all come from the same family- the Lerner family.

Read full story
39 comments
Massachusetts State

The billionaires who live in Massachusetts

Each year Forbes releases a report listing all the billionaires in the world. In 2021 there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. So it is a very exclusive club. Of this list, twenty-five of them live in Massachusetts. But one of these lucky people stands out amongst this group. So let's take a quick look at the wealthiest person in Massachusetts.

Read full story

The man who became New Mexico's first billionaire

According to a recent report by Forbes, there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. These lucky people are spread out across the globe, but there had never been anyone from New Mexico to appear on the list until this year. In 2020 there were seven rates across the USA that had no billionaire residents.

Read full story
23 comments
New Orleans, LA

The billionaire who lives in New Orleans, LA

Recently Forbes released a list of all the billionaires in the world. There were 2,755 spread across the globe. But only one of them lives in Lousiana, and that person lives in New Orleans. So let's take a look at the sole member of the New Orleans Billionaires club.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Polls show McConaughey would beat Greg Abbott if he ran for Texas Governor

The latest poll from The Dallas Morning News and University of Texas at Tyler shows Texan actor Matthew McConaughey is now nine percentage points of current Texas Gov Greg Abbott.

Read full story
329 comments
Florida State

The most shared Facebook post globally was to find two missing Florida girls

There are 2.8 billion active Facebook users, so you can imagine the number of posts that get published each year. But, despite all those posts, it was related to two girls from Chipley, Florida, that was the most shared post on Facebook in 2020. Almost 3.5 million Facebook users shared the post.

Read full story
1 comments
San Antonio, TX

Experts advise: the 10 best San Antonio neighborhoods to live in

I had just finished a workout at Energy X- the rowing studio in San Antonio I liked to exercise in and was sitting in Merit Coffee enjoying my post-workout coffee. I thought- Alamo Heights is one of my favorite neighborhoods. While I don't live there, it certainly is a place I would love to live if I could afford it.

Read full story
19 comments
Beloit, WI

The working teen mom from Beloit who became a billionaire

Recently Forbes released its list of billionaires. In all, there were 2,755 of them around the world. Many of them have inherited their wealth through family businesses. However, very few are as inspiring as Beloit billionaire Diane Hendricks. She has created her vast fortune through hard work, persistence, and all the time while raising a family.

Read full story
29 comments

This street was voted the "coolest" in America

Recently Time Out surveyed almost 30,000 people from around the world to ask them what the coolest street in the world was. The Time Out Index food and fun, culture and community. These all come together to make a great neighborhood and a fabulous city.

Read full story
Mankato, MN

The billionaire who lives in Mankato, Minnesota

Recently Forbes released its annual report on the world's billionaires. In all, there are 2,755 across the globe. And of those, one of them lives in Mankato. Most Minnesotans will be familiar with the only billionaire in Mankato- Glen Taylor.

Read full story
38 comments
Charleston, SC

The billionaire who lives in Charleston, South Carolina

Each year Forbes releases a report listing all the billionaires in the world. In 2021 there are currently 2,755 billionaires on Planet Earth. So it is a very exclusive club. Of those 2,755, only one of them lives in South Carolina. So today, let's take a look at the lucky person living in Charleston, South Carolina, who can call themselves a billionaire.

Read full story
37 comments
Phoenix, AZ

The top 10 ranked public schools in Phoenix

Recently the website Niche released its rankings on the best public schools across the United States, and today we look at the rankings of the best public schools in the Phoenix area.

Read full story
7 comments
Houston, TX

Experts advise: the 10 highest ranked Houston neighborhoods to live in

Recently I wrote about the crime rates in various neighborhoods around Houston. It received a large number of comments, and some readers asked which were the best neighborhoods to live in within Houston.

Read full story
14 comments
Dallas, TX

Experts advise: the 9 Dallas neighborhoods to live in

Recently I wrote about the most dangerous neighborhoods in Dallas. It prompted a lot of comments, many of which asked me - well, which areas are more desirable to live in within Dallas?

Read full story
29 comments
Austin, TX

Why Franklins in Austin is the Best BBQ In The World

Often the hype doesn't live up to expectations. I had heard so much about Franklin BBQ in Austin that I was sure to be disappointed. Austin has no shortage of great BBQ places, but none have lines as long as Franklin. And no other BBQ place in Austin or perhaps even the USA gets as much hype.

Read full story
13 comments
San Antonio, TX

The 10 billionaires who live in Austin

Every year Forbes releases its lists of billionaires across the globe. This year 2,755 billionaires lucky people made this list. Plenty of them live in Texas - 57 in total. Dallas/Fort Worth boasts 27 billionaires, followed by Houston with 17, Austin with 10, and San Antonio with 3.

Read full story
11 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy