Dallas, TX

Experts advise: the 9 Dallas neighborhoods to live in

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39W3Vp_0b22yWsQ00
Photo by Vinicius Wiesehofer on Unsplash

Recently I wrote about the most dangerous neighborhoods in Dallas. It prompted a lot of comments, many of which asked me - well, which areas are more desirable to live in within Dallas?

That's a good question and one worth examining further. So I did some research on which Dallas neighborhoods are rated as the best to live in. Below are the top 9ranked by Niche and based on the quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities.

In addition, data is polled from the Census, the FBI, and the CDC to come up with a 'liveability score.' So with that in mind, let us take a look at the Top 9 best Dallas neighborhoods to live in.

1. Richardson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u0oGv_0b22yWsQ00
Image from Google Maps

Ranking A+

Median House Value: $274,200

Ranked Number 5 best city to retire in the United States

Located in Dallas and Collins Counties, Richardson is home to the University of Texas at Dallas; Richardson is not only the best area of Dallas to live in, it is rated 12th in the entire United States.

Insiders Favorite:

Regular readers of mine will know I am obsessed with coffee, and one of my favorite cafes is located here- I Love U A Latte. In fact, one of the only things I like better than coffee is a pun- so this gets two thumbs up!

I Love U A Latte: 581 W Campbell Rd #125

2. Coppell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AMsp7_0b22yWsQ00
Image from Google Maps

Ranking A+

Median House Value $388,800

Coming in second on the Dallas liveability index is Coppell. Located just north of Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Coppell boasts a couple of large nature parks, which helps the neighborhood rank number three (for cities 30,000+ residents) in the United States for the number of trees per resident.

Insiders Favorite:

It has to be Coppell Nature Park. This 66-acre park is a natural habitat for hawks, coyotes, bobcats, and other animals. Bird lovers can look out for over 130 different species of birds that migrate through the park each year, while walkers and hikers can explore more than five miles of trails.

Coppell Nature Park: 367 Freeport Parkway

3. Preston Highlands

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iD7gx_0b22yWsQ00
Image from Google Maps

Ranking A+

Median House Value $383,008

Rated as number 2 best place to raise a family in Dallas

Rounding out the top 3 Dallas neighborhoods is Preston Highlands, located in Far North Dallas

Insiders Favorite:

Whenever I have friends from out of state visit Texas, our first pit stop is always BBQ. Perhaps the best BBQ in this neighborhood is Blu's BBQ and BBQ catering.

Blu's BBQ and BBQ Catering: 17630 Preston Rd

The rest of the top 9 Dallas neighborhoods

Rounding out the top 9 are:

4. University Park

5. Frisco

6. Campbell Green

7. Flower Mound

8. Prestonwood

9. Highland Park

One factor that has a significant impact on the livability of an area is the amount of crime in the neighborhood. To see which Dallas neighborhoods are rated as the most dangerous, check out this recent article.

Readers, what do you think of these ratings? Any surprises on this list? Which Dallas neighborhood would you most like to live in and why? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

