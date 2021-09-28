Experts advise: the 10 best San Antonio neighborhoods to live in

Dave Goudreau/Unsplash

I had just finished a workout at Energy X- the rowing studio in San Antonio I liked to exercise in and was sitting in Merit Coffee enjoying my post-workout coffee.

I thought- Alamo Heights is one of my favorite neighborhoods. While I don't live there, it certainly is a place I would love to live if I could afford it.

It led me to come home and research which San Antonio neighborhoods are rated as the best to live in. Below are the top 10 ranked by Niche and based on the quality of local schools, crime rates, housing trends, employment statistics, and access to amenities.

In addition, data is polled from the Census, the FBI, and the CDC to come up with a 'liveability score.' It is based on data.

So with that in mind, let us take a look at the Top 10 best San Antonio neighborhoods to live in.

1. Alamo Heights

Image from Google Maps

Ranking A+

Median House Value: $594,995

Ranked Number 60 in all neighborhoods in the United States

Located just north of the San Antonio Zoo, Alamo Heights is ranked as the number one neighborhood in San Antonio to live in. Alamo Heights also boasts a good safety record with highly-rated schools and close proximity to much of San Antonio.

Insiders Favorite:

Energy X Fitness. Once you try indoor rowing as a workout activity, you will be hooked. Located at 5162 Broadway St.And my post-workout coffee is always at Merit Coffee located at 5903 Broadway.

2. Terrell Hills

Image from Google Maps

Ranking A+ Median House Value $570,081 Terrell Hills comes in second on the San Antonio liveability index. Located next to Alamo Heights, Terrell Hills has lots of good bars, restaurants, and coffee shops.

Insiders Favorite:

Twin Sisters Bakery and Cafe. This quirky cafe has been serving locals for forty years and has a great breakfast menu. Located at 6322 N New Braunfels Ave

3. Olmos Park

Image from Google Maps

Ranking A+

Median House Value $736,700

Burglary Rate: Burglary 322.8 per 100,000 residents. The national average is 500.1

Rounding out the top 3 San Antonio neighborhoods is Olmos Park, located to the west of Alamo Heights and adjacent to the Olmos Basin.

Insiders Favorite:

I recently wrote about Panchitos - one of my favorite Tex-Mex places in San Antonio- I really love their margaritas. Located at 4100 McCullough, it's a place I often go to with my wife and in-laws. I should also give a shout out to the delightfully named Olmos Perk cafe- where I have had many a coffee. Yes, coffee is very important for me in assessing a location.

Olmos Perk is located at 5223 McCullough Ave.

The rest of the top 10 San Antonio neighborhoods

The following neighborhoods fill out the remainder of the places in the top 10. These include:

4. Oakland Estates

5. Garden Ridge

6. Shavano Park

7. Monte Vista

8. Fair Oaks Ranch

9. Hollywood Park

10. Timberwood Park

One factor that has a significant impact on the livability of an area is the amount of crime in the neighborhood. To see which San Antonio neighborhoods are rated as the most dangerous, check out this recent article . It will be no surprise to see the neighborhoods above don't feature on that list.

Readers, what do you think of these ratings? Any surprises on this list? Does your neighborhood feature on this list? Which San Antonio neighborhood would you most like to live in and why?

As always, please let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment below.



