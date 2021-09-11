San Antonio, TX

Have you tried these 5 new food chains that have opened in San Antonio?

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HvGQr_0axADw0D00
Photo by Pablo Merchán Montes on Unsplash

San Antonio's reputation as an important market for restaurants continues to grow as national and global food chains continue to open locations in San Antonio. With more options entering the San Antonio restaurant food scene, let's take a look at seven recent openings.

Before we do- let's start with a fact many people in San Antonio may not know- Church's chicken is the fourth biggest fast-food chain in the United States. And the very first location was in San Antonio. In 1952, George W Church opened a location across from the Alamo.

With that fun fact out of the way, let's get started!

Gus's Fried Chicken

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PNG2e_0axADw0D00
Screenshot of Facebook post

Speaking of chicken, anyone who has dined at the famous Memphis chain of restaurants has been waiting for them to come to San Antonio. And their wish came true on June 22 this year.

It does feel like I'm cheating on Church's, but it's hard to go past the fried chicken at Gus's.

San Antonio Location: 812 South Alamo Street in Southtown

2. Jollibee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tb4bE_0axADw0D00
Image from flickr under Creative Commons licence
license

In 2019 I was fortunate enough to visit the Philippines on a business trip. When I arrived, my hosts were excited to take me to a Filipino institution- Jollibee. It is the largest fast-food chain brand in the Philippines, with over 1,400 stores.

I enjoyed the food there and so was excited when I heard they were opening a location in San Antonio in December. It seems many other people in San Antonio were also- with long queues and wait times well over an hour when it first opened.

The go-to dish is the Chickenjoy- it looks like a KFC fried chicken bucket but is so much better.

San Antonio Location: 5033 Northwest Loop 410 location

3. Lustea

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tuIdG_0axADw0D00
Screenshot of Facebook post

Ok, let's move away from fried chicken for a moment to tea. There are a lot of coffee shops across San Antonio, but a tea store is far less common. This Vietnamese chain has 37 locations in Vietnam and chose San Antonio to open their very first location in the United States.

They specialize in traditional and bubble teas using imported leaves sourced in Taiwan. Bubble tea is incredibly popular in many Asian countries, so it will be interesting to see how Americans respond to this beverage. Having tried it, I can see it is definitely an acquired taste!

San Antonio Location:602 Northwest Loop 410 #130.

4. Cervecería Chapultepec

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oPobb_0axADw0D00
Screenshot of Facebook post

A place where everything is $3! Yes, sign me up! Cervecería Chapultepec originated in Mexico in 2015 with the concept of everything on the menu being the same price.

This chain has 78 restaurants in Mexico as well as several in Argentina, Honduras, and El Salvador and chose San Antonio for its first (and second) venue in the United States.

San Antonio Locations: 906 East Elmira Street and 8403 U.S. 151 near The Shops at Westpoint shopping center.

5. Bovino’s Churrascaria

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SSIsm_0axADw0D00
Screenshot of Facebook post

The traditional experience of a Brazilian churrasco comes to life in this chain. Meat lovers can choose from a variety of cuts of beef, buffalo, pork, chicken, and lamb.

Although it is Brazilian cuisine, it actually originated in Cancun, Mexico.

San Antonio Location: The Shops at La Cantera, 15900 La Cantera Parkway

Readers, have you been to any of these new chains? What are your thoughts? And what chain that is currently missing would you like to see open in San Antonio? Which restaurant have you tried in another state that you would love to see open here?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

