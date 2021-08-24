One third of Texans will donate to help build the border wall. Will you?

Image from WikiCommons images

When Donald Trump was campaigning in the 2016 Presidential race, the wall was one of his most significant talking points. Every press conference seemed to reference building a border wall between the United States and Mexico.

The discussion around the border wall proved almost a rallying cry for his supporters, and when he was elected, Trump set about building the wall. However, since Trump lost the election and Joe Biden has become President, Biden has set about reversing the policy.

One person who is firmly against this is Governor of Texas Greg Abbott. An ally of Trump, he remained determined to continue to build the wall.

And he has the support of many Texans.

A recent poll by the University of Texas and the Texas Tribune shows that immigration and border security are still Texas's most pressing problem, at least according to Republican voters. The poll indicates that 59% of Republican voters state border security/immigration as their number one concern. The overall figure across all Texan voters is 34% which is above the national figure of 25% Americans who prioritize border security as the number one issue.

A year ago, the COVID pandemic was the number one problem for most Texans, but with vaccination increasing, it seems that Texans are turning their attention to their southern neighbors.

Abbott Proposes Funding the Wall

Last month, Greg Abbott, alongside Texas Republicans Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dade Phelan, announced a plan for the wall between Texas and Mexico, which Texas would fund.

He announced that the State of Texas has allocated $250 million as a down payment toward building the wall and that Texans could donate money to contribute additional funds to the project. He also advised he would write to President Biden demanding the return of land confiscated by the federal government.

Rep. Trey Martinez-Fischer, a Democrat from San Antonio, when questions on Abbott's announcement said:

“feels more like politics than substance.”

Will Texas contribute to the wall?

A survey conducted by the Dallas Morning News found that:

12 percent of Texans "definitely will" donate to the project.

18 percent of Texans "probably will" contribute money to the project

12 percent of Texans are "unlikely" to donate

38 percent of Texans will "definitely not" donate to the border wall project.

The remaining people polled were unsure whether they contribute money.

These figures show that almost one-third of Texans will probably end up donating funds to the border wall.

Politicians flock to the border

In July, a number of politicians visited the Texas/Mexico border. First was Vice President Kamala Harris, and then former President Donald Trump accompanied Greg Abbott on a visit to the border.

Trump, of course, is still in favor of building the wall saying during his visit:

“We have an open, really dangerous border. We better go back fast.”

Abbot continues to make border security a key plank of his 2022 reelection campaign for Governor. He has heavily criticized what he calls the Biden administration’s “open border policies.”

"You look at this border, and you [know] what you see? You see an unfinished border. This is Biden’s fault because President Biden is not continuing what President Trump began. President Biden needs to start right there and finish building the border wall.” Greg Abbott

As long as the majority of Republicans side with Abbott's views, he will continue to push border security.

“The people coming across the border are cartels and gangs and smugglers & human traffickers.” Greg Abbott

Readers of Texas, what do you think? Should Abbott be focusing on more pressing issues? Or do you believe he should finish the project that Trump started? Will you be donating funds to the border wall? Or do you consider the $250 million that Abbott is contributing on behalf of Texas voters a waste?

