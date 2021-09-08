When animals attack! Deadly animals to watch out for in Texas

Ash Jurberg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31q2wx_0arb2BaP00
Photo by Frida Bredesen on Unsplash

Everything in Texas is bigger. Unfortunately, this also includes the number of people killed by animals.

According to data from the CDC collated over 14 years, 356 Texans were killed by animals. While this number isn't that great (you are ten times more likely to be killed in a car accident), it is still way ahead of any other state. In fact, the state ranked second, California had 212 deaths as a result of animals, and 85 percent of states had less than 100.

Despite Texas only accounting for 8% of the nation's population, it records 12% of deaths caused by animals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oji5A_0arb2BaP00
Image from CDC

So let's take a look at the animals that are most likely to cause human death in Texas, and the top few positions may surprise you.

Bees and wasps

Ok, hands up in, you predicted that bees and wasps were the number one killer?. Deaths from these insects usually occur when someone goes into anaphylactic shock. And of course, there are the so-called murder hornets that infested the United States last year.

In April this year, a man in Breckenridge, Texas, was attacked by a swarm of Africanized honey bees, also known as killer bees, while mowing his lawn. Tragically the man went into cardiac arrest and died.

"Africanized (honey bee) colony is a whole different ballgame and the way they are managed and behave. Especially when you are dealing with that species of honeybee, absolutely, the vibration of a lawnmower, the vibration of a weed eater, kids banging or stomping around close by -- they will get defensive." Bobby Chaisson, operations director at Georgia Bee Removal

Deer

Coming in second place is the humble deer. However, the high death rate can't be solely blamed on the deer- they occur from vehicles hitting deers.

There were 180 deaths in Texas from 2004 through 2013 that were due to animal/vehicle crashes. While most collisions with deer don't result in death, a collision at 70 miles per hour with a deer can cause significant damage to any automobile. In fact, across the United States, there are over 1.5 million deer collisions each year.

It's a warning to be careful- especially around deer season.

Deers, bees, and wasps are way in front of other animals but let's take a look at a few others.

Spiders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fE3FR_0arb2BaP00
Brown recluse spiderImage from WikiCommons images

Texas has two species of spiders with venomous bites that can cause death- the black widow and the brown recluse. Both species are found throughout Texas, both indoors and outdoors.

The Texas Department of Health advises looking for black widows around woodpiles and “outdoor toilets," while the brown recluse spider tends to hide in dark basements and garages.

Fire Ants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FUB1r_0arb2BaP00
Image from WikiCommons images

The CDC states that Texas is one of only two states with a "venomous arthropod" danger. Much like bees, a bite from a fire ant rarely results in death unless the unfortunate victim has an allergy to their venom. Texans may remember videos of huge fire ant colonies during Hurrican Harvey (such as the image above)

Of course, the list of dangerous animals goes on. We could discuss sharks, snakes, alligators, scorpions, and mountain lions, amongst others.

Texas certainly holds the title for the most dangerous critters in the United States!

Readers, what Texas animals concern you the most?

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 8

Published by

Writing on all things Texas. From politics to food from sports to current affairs- follow me for the latest updates

San Antonio, TX
8187 followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Houston, TX

8 of Houston's strangest laws

There have been a lot of controversies in the last few weeks about some of the new laws that Texas Governor Abbott has introduced. Now whether you agree with Governor Abbot's decision or not, one thing you will agree on is the fact that Houston and Texas, in general, are home to some weird rules and laws. Some of these you may be breaking without even knowing it. So to help the readers of Houston, please find below 8 super weird Houston laws you haven't heard of.

Read full story
5 comments
San Antonio, TX

7 places in San Antonio coffee lovers should visit

I am from Melbourne, Australia, the self-appointed best place in the world for coffee. But with my wife coming from San Antonio, we split our time between Melbourne and San Antonio.

Read full story
Texas State

Can Allen West Become The Next Governor of Texas?

"This is not about running against someone. It’s about running for something” Allen West. On July 4, exactly one month as he quit as the head of the Texas GOP, Allen West announced he was running for Governor of Texas. He joins Don Huffines – a Dallas real estate developer and former state senator, and Blaze TV host Chad Prather to declare they would run against Greg Abbott. Abbott is seeking a third term as Texas governor.

Read full story
Texas State

Has Texas Gov Abbott caused the states ranking to drop?

Texas has come in 31st place in the Best States rankings from U.S. News & World Report. A new report that ranks each of the 50 U.S. states ranks in 71 metrics across eight categories has placed Texas in a lowly 31st position out of 50. For those who are proud Texans, this may come as a surprise to rank so lowly.

Read full story
68 comments
Roma, TX

War on immigrants!Texas Guard apprehend more illegals

The Texas National Guard apprehended more illegal immigrants last night in Roma, Texas. As Biden FAILS to end this crisis, the Texas Guard is working around the clock to keep our communities safe and secure the border. Texas Gov Greg Abbott.

Read full story
28 comments

Hillary Clinton joins with Texas Democrats fight Abbott's voter integrity bill

Texas Governor Greg Abbott hasn't even signed the voter suppression bill into law yet, and already the Democrats were preparing litigation. On Tuesday, September 7 at noon, Texas Gov Abbott, alongside Senator Bryan Hughes and Representative Andrew Murr, will sign in Senate Bill 1, also known as the election integrity bill.

Read full story
89 comments
Texas State

San Antonio is best Texan city according to the World's Best Awards

San Antonio beats all other Texas cities according to the World's Best Awards released this week. Each year the readers of Travel and Leisure magazine vote in the World's Best Travel Awards.

Read full story
5 comments
San Antonio, TX

City of San Antonio to give out $1 million in H-E-B vouchers

In a bid to get more people in San Antonio vaccinated today, the San Antonio city council voted on a new H-E-B voucher scheme. The scheme will offer $100 H-E-B gift cards to residents of San Antonio who receive the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or second doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines at any one of the city's vaccines events.

Read full story
75 comments
Texas State

Experts warn of the disease that is the number one killer of Texans

While the focus of the last eighteen months has been on the pandemic and the measures to protect against catching the virus, it is essential not to forget the disease that kills more Texans than any other.

Read full story
819 comments
San Antonio, TX

Have you tried these 5 new food chains that have opened in San Antonio?

San Antonio's reputation as an important market for restaurants continues to grow as national and global food chains continue to open locations in San Antonio. With more options entering the San Antonio restaurant food scene, let's take a look at seven recent openings.

Read full story
4 comments
Texas State

How do the new Texas laws affect you?

The 2021 Texas legislative session created a host of new laws that came into effect from September 1. Some of these received a lot of coverage in the Texas media, such as Senate Bill 8 - the anti-abortion law and Senate Bill 1- the voting integrity bill. But there are others you may have missed.

Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Should Beto challenge Abbott for Texas Governor?

“There’s a lot of planning and strategizing behind the scenes. Whatever Beto decides to do is the domino that affects everybody.”. The Republicans are positioning themselves early for the 2022 race for Governor of Texas. Current Governor Greg Abbott is seeking a third term. Other candidates in the Texas gubernatorial race include Republican and Texas GOP Chair Allen West and Don Huffines – a Dallas real estate developer and former state senator who was the first Republican to declare they would run against Abbott.

Read full story
537 comments
Texas State

Will Democrat immigrants turn Texas blue?

The changing demographics of Texas and influx of new Democrat residents could see a significant shift in the next election. 2022 is an important year in Texas politics. Both Texas Gov Greg Abbott and Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton are seeking re-election. While both have featured prominently in controversial news of late, it was always expected as Republicans they would comfortably win.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Pro Democrat TV hosts are making Texas the joke of the United States

"Now famously, we all know you don't mess with Texas, but apparently it's cool to narc on other Texans." Stephen Colbert. As Texans, we are rightfully proud of our state. It's the best state in the country. But lately, Texas is proving to be the butt of jokes across the United States.

Read full story
85 comments
Texas State

The 3 poorest cities In Texas

The last eighteen months have been tough for people around the world, and Texas is no different. With lockdowns, job losses, and businesses struggling, a lot of people are facing financial hardships.

Read full story
6 comments
Texas State

Should Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Resign?

While there has been a lot of recent focus on Greg Abbott and the upcoming governor race, there is another crucial election in 2022- that for Texas Attorney General. Current Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton is also seeking a third term; his battle may prove much harder than that of Abbott's. Not only is he facing two strong Republican challengers- both of whom have won statewide positions previously but he is under FBI investigation for alleged fraud.

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Would Matthew McConaughey Beat Greg Abbot For Governor of Texas?

Recent polls show a growing number of Texans are disgruntled with Texas Gov Greg Abbott. With a few controversial new Texan laws coming into effect this month does this mean Abbott could lose the race for Texas Governor next year?

Read full story
979 comments
Texas State

Is Texas Gov Abbott too conservative? Democrats say yes!

Greg Abbott seems to be "filling out a ‘bingo card’ of rightwing policy desires." I love Texas. And when talking to out-of-state friends, defend Texas as much as I can, but lately, I have been getting comments about Governor Greg Abbott that poses questions. Such is Abbott trying to make Texas too conservative? Is he pushing Texas to the extreme, right? The new SB8 law that came into effect this week is one law that is angering the liberals.

Read full story
276 comments
Texas State

Would Texans vote for Trump in 2024?

At the end of July, a special runoff election was held in Austin, Texas to fill the vacant House seat previously held by Republican Ron Wright, who died in February two weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy